CARLINVILLE - A local author will host a reading of his new book at the Carlinville Public Library on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

Lee LoBue will read Sleepy Dinosaur and the Bad Case of the Bedtime Roars, a charming new children’s work that was released earlier this year. The book, which features colorful visuals, is illustrated by Mat Schelsky, a graphic designer from Chicago.

LoBue describes his work as focused on “quirky characters, animals, lessons to learn, and fun to be had.” He and his wife, Sarah, reside in Carlinville with their two daughters.

Article continues after sponsor message

The public is invited to the event, which begins at 5:45 p.m. with the reading to follow fifteen minutes later. Pajamas are encouraged, and masks are required. Books will be available for purchase and signing, with payment accepted by cash, check, or Venmo.

“This should be a lot of fun,” said library director Hannah Miller. “Lee did such a great job with his book, and we’ve received a lot of interest in it. We hope everyone comes to the reading, because they will really enjoy it.”

The Carlinville Public Library is located at 510 North Broad Street. Anyone wanting more information, contact 217-854-3505 or mail@carlinvillelibrary.org.

More like this: