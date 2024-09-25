Our Daily Show LIVE From Chamber 40th! Carol Sparks- Board President Troy.mp4

TROY - The Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce Board stays busy all year, and Board President Carol Sparks is proud of the work they do.

Sparks explained that the board supports the Chamber of Commerce and its members. At a recent festival celebrating the 40th anniversary of the chamber, Sparks noted that they encourage networking, but they also do so much more to advocate for local businesses.

“Our role as the board collaboratively is to make sure that the mission of the chamber is carried out,” Sparks said. “A lot of people think that a chamber is more of a networking organization, and although we do offer those experiences for our members, our goal is more these types of events, making sure that we’re supporting our members, growing our business, growing our community.”

Sparks is an attorney in Troy. She represents individuals and families in estate planning and estate administration. She also guides local businesses through business transactions.

She noted that she utilized the chamber when she started her own business. This is how she met fellow business owners and built up her support network in Troy, so she knows firsthand how advantageous the organization is for its members.

“I used the chamber to introduce myself to the community in that way,” Sparks remembered. “What I found is that being active within the community really gives the strongest sense of knowing one another and trusting one another, and all business relationships are really a product of who you really know and trust.”

Looking forward, the chamber has several more events lined up before the end of the year. They will host a golf outing on Oct. 4, 2024, to support the Triad Foundation, which raises money for scholarships for local students. They’re also planning a women’s conference for mid-November.

While the chamber and the board stay busy with their “perpetual calendar of events,” Sparks said she enjoys serving the community and working with other business owners. As a lifelong resident of Troy, it means a lot to her to work and support the town she lives in.

“It is very humbling,” she said. “I grew up in this community, was raised in this community. My family came here when I was a year old. I went to school at Triad High School. My kids are also Triad High School students. So it feels really nice to serve a community that I love so much.”

For more information about the Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce, including how to join, visit theirofficial website at TroyMaryvilleCOC.com.

