ALTON - This pandemic has managed to affect every person in our community, leaving some nervous for their future. Some local small business owners are becoming concerned with how long they will be able to continue holding on if this shut down continues past the two-week mark.

The owner of Forrester HVAC in Wood River Mike Forrester who has been a staple in HVAC service for 20-plus years is concerned with the lack of business he has seen already. The typical customer is concerned, unsure when they will return to work or how long this will go on. This means they aren’t making the A/C and furnace purchases that are typical this time of year, as people prepare for the upcoming summer. He says that he is already becoming worried because his family depends on his income to survive. Mike says he understands the apprehension people feel right now and has decided to offer a $200 discount through the end of the month to anyone who does purchase a full installation. He hopes that by offering large discounts he will be able to draw enough customers to stay afloat for the immediate future.

Mike is not the only business owner worried. Sam, owner of Sam’s Pawn Shop, says he hopes to see things back to normal soon. Their business has stayed fairly steady so far, however, they say the state is extremely behind on approving the gun licenses, taking about three days longer than normal to be processed. Sam expressed his concern with restaurant employees. He understands people living paycheck to paycheck and hates seeing them struggle. His love for the community shows as he talks about wanting to always be there for the people in the area when they need him. He cares about his customers and wants to see them get past this so that people aren’t out of work much longer and can get back to normal soon.

Sonny Asani, owner of Santino's in Alton, is also worried about the future. He says his biggest concern right now is his waitresses. Asani says that his waitresses have been amazing and he wants to help them out and do whatever he can for them. Most live paycheck to paycheck and being out of work means bills aren’t being paid and he really hates to see them in that position. Sonny also expressed his gratitude to the community, who, from the start, made him feel welcomed and loved. He says he just hoped that we can all get through this together and come out even stronger at the end! Santino's is offering curbside pickup daily in an effort to keep his staff working as long as possible. Anyone interested can call (618) 462-7791 to place an order.

Town Club owner Lainie Kribs had similar views. She says that it’s difficult when this is their livelihood and also that of their employees and without the income, it’s hard to pay bills. She does go on, though, to thank the community for their support, and says she couldn’t be more “proud and humbled by the support our community is showing for all of our small businesses. “ Leonie also credits her husband for being the backbone of their business through his hard work, and his positive attitude. The Town Club, on Broadway in Alton, is offering carry out, as well, between the hours of 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. every day except Sunday. Their menu can be found on their Facebook page. Kribs said, “We are trying to make lemonade from the lemons we are dealing with right now.”

It seems that most of the small businesses in our area are feeling the effects of the shutdown. While they are all hoping for the best and trying to survive, they still thank the community for their outpour of love and support. Everyone just seems to want things to get back to normal as soon as possible. Many of the local eateries are available for carryout, and they would all benefit from your continued support.

Alton Sports Tap Bar & Grill: Curbside & Delivery

Bakers & Hale: Carryout & Curbside

BossaNova: Carryout

Brown Bag Bistro: Carryout & Delivery

Carver's BBQ: Carryout

Castelli's Restaurant at 255: Carryout

Chic N Pig: Drive-Thru

Decaro's: Carryout, Curbside & Delivery

El Mezcal: Curbside

Epicurean Fare: Carryout

Germania Brewhaus: Curbside

Godfrey Meat Market: Carryout

Great Rivers Tap and Grill: Carryout & Curbside

Hing Wah in Wood River: Carryout & Curbside

J.J. Thermo's: Carryout & Curbside

Joe's Pizza & Pasta: Carryout, Curbside & Delivery

Johnson's Corner: Curbside & Delivery

Lovett's Soul Food: Carryout & Delivery

Lucianna's Pastries: Carryout & Curbside

Mac's Downtown Alton: Curbside & Delivery

Maeva's Coffee: Carryout

Mister Donut: Carryout

Old Bakery Beer: Curbside & Delivery

O'Ryans: Drive-thru

Post Commons: Curbside

Riviera Maya: Carryout & Delivery

Santino's Steak & Pasta House: Carryout & Curbside

Sammi's Sandwiches: Curbside

Tony's Restaurant: Curbside

Tony's Ranch House:Curbside

Town Club of Alton, Inc.: Curbside

If you know of a restaurant that should be added to this list, please send details to news@riverbender.com and will add it.

