Relive the 108th Alton Halloween Parade from Downtown Alton

ALTON - Denise Sparks believes she has “the best spot” to watch the Alton Halloween Parade.

Located at 2201 E. Broadway in Alton, Sparks Junk Removal and Hauling is known for helping the community clean up. But on Oct. 31, 2025, Sparks and her friends and family were taking the evening off to relax and watch the parade from the business’s parking lot.

“This is a no-brainer,” Sparks said. “We’ve invited some friends and family down, and we’re going to sit out here and hang out and maybe head down to Town Club later.”

It’s important to Sparks to build relationships with her fellow business owners. She often patronizes local spots and does what she can to support small businesses.

As she waited for the parade to start, she noted that the parade has “changed a lot over the years.”

“I remember when all the schools were involved, and it just went for miles,” she recalled.

She was excited to watch the 108th annual parade and see all of the newcomers as well as people who have been with the parade for decades.

While she took the evening off on Oct. 31, Sparks is back on the job and eager to serve the community. For more information about Sparks Junk Removal and Hauling, visit their official website at SparksJunkRemoval.net.