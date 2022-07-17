This photo was taken on Jan. 31, 2018, at My Just Desserts Alton, LLC with Yvonne Campbell.

I just recently found out that she passed away from a car accident while on vacation in Jamaica.

On Jan. 31, 2018, I held a local event called Dreamers, Doers, and Entrepreneurs.

Yvonne embodied all 3 of those at the highest level.

Yvonne had a Dream of owning the place she was “just the pie baker” at called My Just Desserts.

She poured her heart and soul into every pie she made.

She poured her heart and soul into every person she met.

After years and years of saving money it came time for the owner of My Just Desserts to retire and pass on the reigns to someone else.

Well after years of hard work, Dreaming and Doing, Yvonne became an Entrepreneur.

I’ll never forget her EXCITEMENT and JOY that day in that picture.

A DREAM COMING TRUE.

Such a special moment to share with anyone.

So many people's Dreams die in their Hearts, Heads, or Hard Drives.

Not Yvonnes Dreams.

She showed everyone that if you want something bad enough and you bring passion, enthusiasm, and LOVE to what you do…ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE!

Before Yvonne owned My Just Desserts she spent most of her time behind the scenes baking the pies with LOVE.

But when Yvonne came out from behind the curtain SHE LIT UP THE ROOM with her smile!

Yvonne LOVED people and she LOVED bringing people JOY with the pies she baked!

She had the BEST Attitude and Spirit about her of almost anyone I have ever met!

She is such an HUGE INSPIRATION of what’s possible!

I was OVERWHELMED with emotion today.

Yvonne passing had me truly realize just how big of an IMPACT someone can have on your life.

I sent some pretty emotions messages to people today telling them I LOVE them.

Some thought I lost someone I had known for years and was super close to.

The reality is I didn’t really know Yvonne outside of My Just Desserts…

But once she took over as Owner, when me and my good friends would go have lunch there we would see Yvonne almost EVERY SINGLE TIME.

And EVERY SINGLE TIME we saw her she was a shining light that brightened our day so much!!

We all laughed when I would order the Chicken Salad with no bread so I could save room for her amazing pie with some vanilla ice cream

In a world filled with so much darkness it can feel rare to find someone filled with so much LIGHT, JOY, PASSION, and FULFILLMENT.

Anyone passing is sad and losing someone so RARE who makes such a POSITIVE IMPACT on everyone they come in contact with is such a tragedy!!

A quote just came out of me this morning when thinking about all this.

The quote is:

LIVE LIGHTER

LOVE TIGHTER

SHINE BRIGHTER

A lot of the world lives with so much emotional pain and suffering on a daily basis. So we could all take a little pressure off ourselves, lighten the load if you will and LIVE A LITTLE LIGHTER!

Having this happen so suddenly just shows that we are only guaranteed this moment

RIGHT NOW that you are reading this. We are always waiting till tomorrow to say I

LOVE YOU, to go after our DREAMS, ask that person out on a date, to send the e-mail, make the call, LIVE the LIFE we want. So don’t wait another moment to tell those you

LOVE you LOVE them and don’t wait another moment to go after what YOU LOVE, go after your DREAMS! LOVE TIGHTER!

Finally in a world where so many people are hurting, lonely, and feel like their future is dark. A friendly smile, a warm hello, a hug and a high five can go a long way to brighten someone's day! SHINE a little BRIGHTER!

Today a great friend of mine shared a song with me. The lyrics really hit home.

The song is by Cody Johnson titled: Til You Can’t

Here’s some of the Chorus from the song:

“If you got a chance, take it, take it while you got a chance.

If you got a dream, chase it, 'cause a dream won't chase you back.

If you're gonna love somebody

Hold 'em as long and as strong and as close as you can…

'Til you can't!”

I KNOW WITH EVERY BONE IN MY BODY that because of Yvonne my MISSION to help others Dreams not die in their hearts, heads, or hard drive just GREW STRONGER today!

Her IMPACT will have a massive ripple affect!

She INSPIRED me to:

LIVE LIGHTER

LOVE TIGHTER

SHINE BRIGHTER

I hope this message finds you well, I hope this message inspires you, and I hope Yvonnes Story and Example INSPIRES you to go after your dreams and don’t let anyone ever tell you your Dreams aren’t worth Chasin!!

I BELIEVE IN YOU!

I BELIEVE IN YOUR DREAMS!!

YOU GOT THIS!!

Sending tons of LOVE and Healing Energy YOUR way for whatever challenges you are facing!

