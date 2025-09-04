BETHALTO - Bethalto Police Department has received two new ballistic shields thanks to a local business owner’s support.

Nick Williams, owner of the Runway Lounge, purchased the equipment for the Bethalto Police Department.

The shields were delivered through sales representative Kraig Hinson from Ray O’Herron Law Enforcement Supply.

Bethalto Chief Jason Lamb expressed appreciation for the donation and said, “The amount of local support for the Police Department never ceases to amaze me. Nick, thank you for supporting the police department and we appreciate you having our back (or front in this case).”

The addition of the ballistic shields aims to enhance officer safety during potentially dangerous situations.

