Our Daily Show Interview! Chris Stotts Advanced Wiring Solutions

EAST ALTON – Chris Stotts, owner of Advanced Wiring Solutions in East Alton, stopped by Our Daily Show! On Riverbender.com to share how he and the region’s business community came together in support of the Alton Boys & Girls Club after their facility was broken into earlier this month.

Stotts said the break-in led to thousands of dollars in replacement costs for a window that was shattered during the incident. Shortly after the burglary unfolded, Stotts helped provide police with surveillance footage from the site, aiding the investigation.

While the perpetrator stole an Xbox gaming console from the Boys & Girls Club, Stotts said another local business owner has since stepped in to replace the Xbox. This continues a tradition of local business support for the club after Hit-and-Run owners Dwight and Teresa Fowler donated some updated security cameras to the club in 2019, which were then installed for free by Stotts.

However, Stotts said about 14 cameras on the outside of the building still need updated. When Sammi’s Sandwiches owner Scott Yarbrough asked Stotts for an estimated cost for 20 new cameras, Stotts gave him a ballpark figure of $3,000.

Article continues after sponsor message

Within eight hours, Yarbrough leveraged the power of social media to raise the full amount needed. By the time of his Our Daily Show appearance, Stotts was preparing to install the new cameras, totaling 14 exterior cameras and six interior cameras.

Others who donated to the club following the incident included Randi Sholar with Fast Eddie’s Chicken, Mike Weller with AP Cigar Co., Dr. John Lindsay with Podiatry 1st, retired Air Force veteran Ed Yarbrough, Courtney Howell with the Godfrey Walmart, and more.

“We have a great small business community, and we care about our community – and that’s a huge thing,” Stotts said, noting his frequent contributions to local baseball teams, fire departments, and more. “We try to help the community and we want to give back.”

Stotts also spoke highly of the Boys & Girls Club as a vital resource for mentoring youth in the community.

“If you’ve never walked in there and seen how they interact with these kids – some of these kids are rambunctious – but they sit them down, they talk to them, they really mentor these kids,” he said. “I could spend all day in there just watching how they help these kids.”

Find out more about Advanced Wiring Solutions at advancedwiringsolutionsil.com. For more insights from Stotts on Advanced Wiring Solutions and the local business community’s support of the Boys & Girls Club, see the full interview at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

More like this: