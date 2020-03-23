ALTON - Local business Black’s Sporting Goods offers a huge array of all sporting needs.

Black's Sporting Goods has been in the Riverbend for over 65 years, originally opening in 1955 on Broadway in Alton, offering a local choice for sporting goods. Black's focuses on everything from customized team uniforms to any sporting items to go along with the outfits.

The business's current owner, Brad Haug took over the business on January 1, 2018. He is the first non-family member to run Black’s. They recently relocated to a new location, on Godfrey Road, having previously been located on Grovelin Street for 40 years, and Broadway before that.

“We’ve relocated to 3011 Godfrey Road, between Thornton Photography and AutoZone. This new location gives us a fresh new look to go along with our first-class customer service,” said Haug.

Customer service is something that Black’s has always prided themselves in. Haug credits Retail Sales Manager, Cheryl McLagan for that side of the business.

“Cheryl anchors the store and retail side of the business. With more than 40 years of experience in the sporting goods industry, she’s truly an expert with an amazing resource for getting our customers exactly what they want and need,” said Haug.

Being a small local business sets them apart from other sporting good stores in the area. Also, Black's Sporting Goods has an approach that works closely with the community to offer the best for their customers.

“Black's keeps your dollars in the local community. All of our employees live here and spend their paychecks here. We give back to the local community in many ways. We use local small businesses to subcontract out work like screen printing and embroidery. We provide valuable expertise and service throughout your buying experience, ensuring you get the right gear for your athlete's caliber of play. There's no guessing when you're shopping at Black's,” said Haug.

“You'll get the right size and the right fit the first time. As with all small, local businesses, our ability to continue to provide these services is dictated by the local community. If your school, club, or rec team, or even your athlete, isn't using Black's, challenge the organization to shop local. We can meet all your needs and we look forward to doing so for the next 65 years.”

Black’s Sporting Goods is located at 3011 Godfrey Road. For more information visit their website http://www. blackssportinggoods.com or Facebook page https://facebook.com/BlacksSports/

