ALTON - There will be several open meetings this summer to help people navigate their Medicaid and Medicare benefits.

At 6 p.m. on June 25, July 30, and Aug. 27, 2025, community members can come to the RiverBender.com Building at 200 W. 3rd Street in Alton to learn about Medicaid and Medicare. Jamie Goble with Medicare Insurance Techs will talk about how she can guide you through the process of applying and accessing your benefits.

“It’s just important to me that [people] get that type of help and they’re not left alone,” Goble said. “There’s somebody fighting for them, too.”

As a broker, Goble works one-on-one with clients. She sits down with them and goes through their doctors, prescriptions and health conditions to figure out what plan is best for them.

She often advocates for her clients to make sure their medical care is covered. She will talk directly with doctors’ offices or claims departments if necessary to ensure her clients are receiving the maximum benefit of their plans.

“I offer a little bit more hand-holding with my clients,” she explained. “I just let them know all of the different plans that we have out there and everything that we can offer, and that if they ever have a problem, they can call me directly. They don’t have to call the carrier.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The meetings this summer will go into detail about Goble’s work and how she provides these services. She noted that Medicare and Medicaid can be “overwhelming,” and she aims to demystify these programs and help her clients get the best care possible.

For example, people with chronic conditions in the State of Illinois can receive a stipend for groceries every month through Medicaid and Medicare. Many people don’t know this and don’t take advantage of it. Goble helps her clients access these benefits.

She explained that her interest in helping people navigate Medicare and Medicaid started with her own injury. As Goble tried to access her benefits, she felt like she was fighting a losing battle with insurance companies and doctors’ offices.

“They do try to take advantage of people just to get more money. It’s horrible to say that, but it’s true,” she shared. “I was arguing with different insurance companies and I was trying to get help, and you just feel like everybody kind of takes advantage of you. Also, my mother is 92 years old, so I’ve had to advocate for her so she didn’t get lost in the shuffle. I feel like sometimes they look at especially older people like they’re nothing but a number.”

Goble aims to change that by working with one client at a time. She will offer these open meetings on June 25, July 30, and Aug. 27 to reach as many people as possible. She emphasized that her goal is to help her clients, and she hopes a lot of people come out for the meetings to learn about their options.

“They can always come to me,” she added. “Medicare is very overwhelming. There’s so many moving parts, and a lot of people don’t know what they’re eligible for. There are people out there that are eligible for extra help with their prescription drugs, and nobody offered it to them before. So they’re paying hundreds of dollars for something they could get for $1.15. It doesn’t cost anything just to have a conversation with me.”

To learn more or ask questions, contact Goble directly at 618-225-7967 or visit MedicareInsuranceTechs.com.

More like this: