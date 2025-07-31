Our Daily Show Interview! Rock Crown: New EP OUT NOW!

ALTON - A local band has released their second EP to rave reviews.

Rock Crown, a rock band based out of Alton, recently released the EP “Better Late,” available on all streaming platforms as well as local stores Mojo’s Music and Riverbend Records. In a recent interview on “Our Daily Show!” with C.J. Nasello, band members shared their favorite songs and recounted the story behind the music.

“It’s kickass,” said one band member. “It’s going to blow you away.”

The band released their first EP, “A Good Place for Zen,” in 2024. But as they started work on their second, they quickly realized that while the second EP is more “coherent,” the recording process was more difficult as they were a band of “perfectionists.”

The band ultimately recorded each song three times. While this was complicated, it was possible because they’re “doing it DIY,” meaning they recorded the music themselves. And as a result, the finished EP is greatly improved and close to each member’s heart.

“I think this has been our best release so far in terms of getting people to listen to it,” reflected one band member. “We’ve heard a lot of people say their favorite song and a lot of people leave positive reviews on it. It’s very nice.”

With the EP out and attracting attention, “gigs is the goal,” quipped another band member. Rock Crown will be playing in Rock the Hops in August, and they’ve had a few gigs at Grafton Pub. They hope to expand their reach across the Metro East region.

As the band prepares to start their third project, they currently come together twice a week to “write, record or just jam.” All the members are proud of the work they’ve put into the music, and they hope it resonates with listeners.

“I hope people can listen to it and hear what a large, dynamic range of sounds that we can offer as a band and still stay true to ourselves,” the band concluded. “I hope people can listen to it and discover that we have a lot more to offer than just one or two different sounds. Each song is very unique in and of itself, but it all still sounds like Rock Crown. That’s the best part about it.”

For more information about Rock Crown and their EP “Better Late,” visit their official Facebook page.

