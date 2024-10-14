CARLINVILLE — Residents of the Carlinville area are facing disruptions in cell and phone service, prompting local authorities to take action. The Carlinville Police Department (CPD) is collaborating with the phone company to establish a temporary solution to the ongoing issue.

As of now, citizens are still able to call 911 for emergencies, according to the CPD. In their communication, authorities urged residents to remain patient as they work to resolve the problem.