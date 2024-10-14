Update: Temporary Phone Number Issued: Local Authorities Work to Resolve Carlinville Phone Service Issues
CARLINVILLE — Residents of the Carlinville area are facing disruptions in cell and phone service, prompting local authorities to take action. The Carlinville Police Department (CPD) is collaborating with the phone company to establish a temporary solution to the ongoing issue.
As of now, citizens are still able to call 911 for emergencies, according to the CPD. In their communication, authorities urged residents to remain patient as they work to resolve the problem.
CPD has established a temporary phone number for the PD. Citizens can contact as 217-313-1399. The normal lines 217-854-3221 or 3222 should be rerouted to the above phone number also and will be received by our dispatch.
Carlinville Police said: "Thank you for your patience during this time."
Further updates will be provided as the situation develops.
