GODFREY — A traffic crash involving a school bus and a passenger vehicle occurred on Wednesday morning, April 2, 2025, at the Seiler Road and Humbert Road intersection in Godfrey, prompting a response from local emergency services.

At approximately 7:47 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies from the Madison County Sheriff's Office and members of the Godfrey Fire Department responded to the scene.

According to Madison County Chief Deputy Sheriff Marcos Pulido, preliminary investigations indicated that a vehicle was attempting to turn left onto Humbert Road from Seiler Road after stopping at a stop sign when it collided with the passenger side of a northbound school bus that had the right of way.

Pulido said the incident resulted in moderate damage to both vehicles.

He also reported minor injuries in the accident, although specific details regarding the individuals involved were not disclosed.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

