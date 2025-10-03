Our Daily Show Interview! Danny Margeson: Holiday Fears Tomorrow At Old Bakery!

ALTON - A local author looks forward to selling his books at the upcoming Holiday Fears Market.

From 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, community members can stop by Old Bakery Beer Co. to visit with a variety of vendors, including author Daniel Margeson. As the author of two books, Margeson looks forward to selling copies of his books and giving writing advice to those who stop by his booth. His wife’s company, Paper and Pine, will also be present with a t-shirt press.

“This is our first one together,” Margeson shared. “We’ve done [vendor fairs] separately before, but this will be our first one together.”

Margeson is the author of “The Life of Death,” which tells the story of the Grim Reaper, and “The Monsters We Make,” a cautionary tale about artificial intelligence. Based in the Riverbend region, Margeson loves attending vendor fairs like the Holiday Fears Market and engaging with readers one-on-one.

Physical copies of his books will be available for $10. He expressed his excitement to talk with readers about his ideas.

He shared that he also recently worked with a narrator to create the audiobook version of “The Monsters We Make,” and he enjoyed that process.

“It was neat to hear it read to you,” he said. “I kind of wish I had done it to begin with just so I could go through the story myself before publishing it, but it was cool to see it play out.”

In addition to Margeson and his books, Paper and Pine will handpress t-shirts and sweatshirts at the vendor fair. Margeson explained that his wife and her friend came together to form the business.

They took pictures of the many “supposedly haunted buildings” around Alton, he said, and made sketches to press onto the fabric. They will have a variety of designs of local buildings available.

Margeson hopes to welcome many community members to their shared booth at the Holiday Fears Market on Oct. 4. He added that he will continue writing, and he can’t wait to see what comes next in his career.

“I’ve been kicking some ideas around. It could go in a few different directions,” he said. “I’ll definitely write some more books.”

