Our Daily Show! With CJ: Ft.Tori Ross, Cloverleaf, Riverbend East Rotary, and More!

RIVERBEND - Local author Tori Ross is known for her romantic comedies, and her newest book is no exception.

Released on Oct. 21, 2025, “The Sole Scheme” tells the story of Chantel, a down-on-her-luck woman who decides to sell pictures of her feet online. But things heat up when her boss, Jerico, discovers her secret. Ross describes the story as “a slow burn,” with tropes like grumpy/sunshine that are sure to satisfy any romcom reader. She noted that her success has come as a surprise, but she loves to write these steamy books.

“If you would’ve told me I was going to do this five years ago, I would have punched you in the face,” she laughed. “I did not think this would happen.”

Ross joked that the book is “almost a raunch-com,” with a raunchy sense of humor and plenty of steaminess. She loves writing romance novels and, true to the genre, always makes sure her characters have a happy ending.

Article continues after sponsor message

“This is what we call in the romance world a slow burn. They don’t actually get together until about 75% of the way through,” explained Ross. “There’s very much a back-and-forth, ‘I like her, she can never know I’m doing this,’ and ‘I like him, he can never know I’m doing this.’ When all along, you as the reader are taken along the ride where you know that they’re doing that and you see what they’re thinking about each other.”

This book is the second in Ross’s “Series of Plots, Schemes and Shenanigans.” Her first book in the series, “The Panty Plot,” received rave reviews on Amazon. She hopes “The Sole Scheme” will similarly resonate with readers.

“The Panty Plot” was a BookBub feature in August, which means several thousand readers received a special deal on the ebook. As a result, preorders for “The Sole Scheme” have skyrocketed.

Since she started writing in 2021, Ross has discovered her passion. She has a total of 32 projects available on Amazon, including several full-length novels, a handful of novellas, and a few shorts. She can churn out a full-length romance in around three or four months, averaging about four books a year.

“I’m very disciplined. My butt is in my chair every morning before I go to work,” she said.

She joked that her newest book is “kind of bonkers and bananas,” which her author friends have assured her she does best. She hopes “The Sole Scheme” is a fun, enjoyable read for her loyal readers as well as anyone new to Ross’s work.

For more information about Ross’s books, including how to order your copy, visit her official Amazon author page. Check out her official website at SmuttyBookLady.com to learn more about her work.

More like this: