CARLINVILLE - The Civil War in Illinois will be the topic of a free discussion at the Carlinville Public Library on Thursday, May 12 at 5:30 p.m.

The public is invited to attend the one-hour discussion, which will be presented by Tom Emery, a freelance writer and historical researcher from Carlinville who has earned fifteen awards from the Illinois State Historical Society.

The program is based on Emery’s book of the same title, which he released in various editions in 2014 and 2018. He originally developed the program in 2011, for the beginning of the Civil War sesquicentennial.

The discussion covers a wide array of topics on the Civil War in the state, including top Illinois generals and regiments; homelife in Illinois during the Civil War; Civil War prisons in the state; divided North/South sentiment in Illinois; highlights of Illinois troops in major battles; leading non-military figures from Illinois such as Mother Bickerdyke; and notable riots or unrest in Illinois. Topics of local interest will also be discussed.

An experienced speaker and public-address announcer, Emery has lectured on his research across the Midwest. He is known for his informal presentations, which encourage audience participation. This will be the 49th time he has presented his program on the Civil War in Illinois, and the first time in Carlinville in ten years.

“I offer several speaking programs, and this one is my favorite,” said Emery. “Audiences really seem to get into it, and I’m really excited to do this program again in Carlinville after all these years.”

Emery has been published in over 150 newspapers in his career and has created thirty-eight book and booklet titles, some of which will be available for sale after the discussion.

The Carlinville Public Library is located at 505 North Broad Street. Anyone wanting more information may contact 217-854-3505 or mail@carlinvillelibrary.org.

