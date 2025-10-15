GRAFTON - Award-winning author, speaker, and editor Jacqueline “Jackie” Duty is honoring Hispanic Heritage Month with the release of two books that celebrate language, culture, and empowerment. Following the success of her beloved children’s book Dash the Dachshund, Duty has now launched a Spanish edition, Dash el Perro Salchicha, available on Amazon just in time for Hispanic Heritage Month. This charming story follows a curious dachshund on heartwarming adventures that teach courage, kindness, and friendship—now accessible to Spanish-speaking families and classrooms.

Jackie has distributed over 500 copies of the original Dash the Dachshund to local students thanks to many local incredible sponsors including: Simmons Hanly Conroy Law Firm, Tania Interian – State Farm, Wilton Cattle Company, Fountain Hill Steak and Seafood, Grafton Music in the Park, Grafton Fudge and Ice Cream Shop, Grafton Limestone, Grafton Art Gallery, Box Mercantile, Fancy Nancy on Main Boutique, Kevin Hall – Bommarito Automotive Group, Sean Pleasant – Pleasant Results, ERC, Jersey Calhoun Vet Hospital, Granny’s Uniforms, Dawn Isbell Photography, Holiday Inn Express and Suites – Alton, The Ruebel Hotel, Lighthouse Coffee, World Wide Technology and more. Amigas Rising: Lifting Others as We Climb, an empowering anthology showcasing women who lead with strength, authenticity, and vision. This deeply personal and inspiring anthology, co-authored by Gabriela Ramírez-Arellano and Esmeralda Aharon, includes over 30 authors from the local community and around the country. Continuing the legacy of the #1 International Bestseller Calladitas Rising, Amigas Rising brings together powerful voices of trailblazing women from across industries who are transforming lives through mentorship, leadership, and collaboration.

Duty served as writing coach and editor for the anthology, guiding contributors as they shared stories of perseverance and purpose. “These are the women who don’t just shatter ceilings—they build ladders, open doors, and light the way for others,” said Duty. “Their stories remind us that leadership is not about power—it’s about lifting others as we rise.”

Inside Amigas Rising, readers will discover lessons on:

Building Influence & Visibility: Using your voice to lead and inspire.

Using your voice to lead and inspire. Elevating Others Through Mentorship: Sharing boldly to help others reach their potential.

Sharing boldly to help others reach their potential. Creating Sustainable Impact: Reinforcing the path for those who follow.

Because when we rise, we rise together—and the time to lift one another is now.

With the initial launch on September 9, 2025, Amigas Rising: Lifting Others as We Climb, reached Best-Seller status in 58 categories and #1 International Best-Seller in United States, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

Both books are now available on Amazon:

Dash el Perro Salchicha – Available on Amazon

Amigas Rising: Lifting Others as We Climb - Available on Amazon

About the Author

Jackie Duty is a visual artist and writer of Chilean descent. With 20 years in corporate marketing in newspapers, television, radio, magazines, digital media and more, she left the corporate world to start her own companies. She serves as Executive Director of ThriVe Metro East. She has four books that are written as anthologies with incredible people from across the country and around the world. Her next book will be a children’s book continuing the adventures of Dash. Her art has been featured at the St. Louis Art Museum, The Muny in St. Louis, Cortex, art galleries in Kansas City and Grafton, an international academy and at Hispanic Festivals. Her work can be experienced at the Grafton Art Gallery and be seen on her website at: jackieduty.com

