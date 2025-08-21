Our Daily Show Interview! Michael Gebben: A Pause Practice- Out Now!

ALTON - Michael Gebben’s new book, “A Pause Practice,” encourages people to break out of their defaults, flip their perspectives, and take action.

Gebben encourages people to feel their emotions and take actions that improve their lives. He believes a lot of people “default” back to safer patterns like procrastination and anxiety, but with practice, you can overcome these defaults and choose paths that set you up for success.

“It’s to interrupt the autopilot, the automatic. That’s really the goal of it. We are so living through our subconscious where we’re just running on autopilot, everything we do,” Gebben explained. “It’s not our fault. It’s our default, and you can change the result.”

For years, Gebben considered himself “the massive imperfect action guy” who was constantly moving and producing. When he found himself in a procrastination cycle three years ago, he began to research why the brain gets stuck and what we can do to “jumpstart” ourselves again.

The result of his work is “A Pause Practice,” which encourages people to literally pause, take a deep breath, and remind themselves that they are safe. Gebben believes procrastination, anxiety, stress and similar experiences are “protective” in nature, meaning our brains trigger these emotions to keep us safe. But we can “overwrite” these automatic reactions.

“A lot of people, where the anxiety has taken over, the procrastination, the stuckness, it’s happened not from their fault. It’s just been a default that’s happened through their life,” he explained. “That’s what their body has done to them. But to overwrite it, you can, it just takes practice.”

Through “A Pause Practice,” Gebben has rediscovered his own full range of emotions and his motivation to create. He noted that while he still feels “triggered” at times, he can now move past these emotions without them overtaking his entire day.

“I feel the fullness of emotion and feeling again, but I can experience the upside while managing the downside,” he said. “It’s not that I won’t feel the sadness, the anger, the frustration. It just doesn’t destroy me anymore and completely stop me.”

Gebben will celebrate the release of “A Pause Practice” with a book launch at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, his 39th birthday. Riverbend residents are invited to The Old Bakery Beer Co. on Sept. 4 to join in the fun.

He added that he hopes his book will help people break out of old patterns and rediscover their passions. His goal is to move past the default and into action.

“The ability to reframe is a skill to learn, the ability to look at something through a different lens, a different filter,” he added. “That doesn’t make it easy. But it is possible.”

For more information about “A Pause Practice” by Michael Gebben, including how to order your own copy, click here.

