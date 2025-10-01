Our Daily Show Interview! Keith Short & Associates Legal Spotlight: Jury Selection

ALTON - Alton-based attorney Keith Short has some insights on how to select a jury.

Short, who works with Keith Short & Associates, P.C., recently shared more about his jury selection process and the ins and outs of connecting with jurors. He noted that most lawyers never go to trial, but for those who do, it’s important to make sure the right people are on the jury.

“Jury selection, you will hear all the time, is not about picking people. It’s about eliminating people,” Short said. “You don’t want people who are biased for either side because it spoils the outcome. There’s a lot of science that goes into it. There’s a lot of background.”

Short specializes in injury, medical malpractice and workers’ comp cases. In order to help his clients receive the results they want, it’s important to select a jury that will be fair and engaged.

To do this, Short and his team often do a lot of research into potential jurors. They will search through Facebook pages and find out if a person is married, where they are employed, and other basic information. This is common for attorneys on either side of the case to do.

When it comes time to meet the jurors, Short looks to connect with a few key people. If someone seems disinterested or quiet, Short will focus his energy on the more outspoken jurors. He knows the “sleepers” — “people who are probably going to fall asleep” — will likely follow whatever the leader does.

He also added that there’s no need to lie when on a jury, as it will never help the case. If you dislike an idea, it’s best to be upfront about this, as it helps the attorneys narrow down their selection.

“You’re not going to do me or justice or this case or even the defendant any good unless you tell us the absolute truth,” Short said, adding, “You look for three or four people who you think will be fair, will judge it based on the facts, and if they have a strong enough personality and they go with you, they’re going to pull everyone that way.”

Though Short has tried many jury trials in his 30-year career, he shared that he still gets nervous sometimes — and that’s a good thing. He works hard to make sure he is prepared for every case, and he relies on his team, friends and loved ones to guide him in difficult situations.

“I go over and over and over this stuff,” he said. “I think insecurity makes for a really good trial lawyer. You have to have the bravery to go out there and say, ‘I’m going to do this and no one will ever tell that I’m nervous.’ But you can’t be so certain that you don’t ask 17 different people, ‘Am I right or am I wrong?’”

Short has the experience to help him advocate for his clients and support them through a jury trial, and he knows how to choose the jurors who should be on the case. He encourages people to reach out to his firm if they have any questions or think he might be a good fit for their case.

For more information about Keith Short & Associates, P.C., visit their official website at SILTrial.com.

