ELSAH - Local track athletes competed on Friday, March 14, 2025, at the Edwardsville Indoor Invitational meet, held Friday afternoon at Principia College in Elsah. Local athletes from various schools performed well in the various events.

No team scores were available.

In the 60-meter dash, Colton Ledage of Chatham Glenwood won with a time of 6.98 seconds, with Cincere Ruffin of Edwardsville second at 7.02 seconds, Cahokia's Akeelan Dowell was third at 7.03 seconds, Morquez Bulliner of Belleville West was fourth at 7.16 seconds, in fifth place was Jaylen Dowell of Belleville East at 7.18 seconds, and Patrick Chism of Edwardsville was eighth at 7.25 seconds.

Bulliner won the 200 meters with a time of 22.18 seconds, with teammate Calvin Nolan third at 22,84 seconds, Akeelan Dowell was fourth at 22.85 seconds, James O'Toole of Triad came in fifth at 23.33 seconds, and Marlon Beverly of O'Fallon was eighth at 23.77 seconds. In the 400 meters, the winner was Jayden Pennington of Cahokia at 51.94 seconds, with teammate Corrion Rayford second at 52.57 seconds, Savion Mitchell of Belleville East finished fourth at 53.10 seconds, Edwardsville Jack Paty was fifth at 54.07 seconds, in sixth place was the Maroons' Demarrione Williams at 54.31 seconds, and the Tigers' Eric Smith finished seventh at 54.34 seconds.

The 800 meters was won by Sawyer Fillman of Normal Community West at 1:54.95, with O'Fallon's Robert Wocking second at 2:00.50, third place went to Drew Twyman of the Knights at 2:01.13, Colin Thomas of the Tigers was fifth at 2:03.39, teammate Cooper Wittek finished seventh at 2:04.26, Jackson Gheraaldini of the Panthers was eighth at 2:05.24, In ninth place was Triad's Anthony Massie at 2:08.81, and rounding out the top ten was Anthony Jackson of East St. Louis at 2:09.13. In the 1,600 meter run, O'Fallon finished one-two, with Zach Thoman winning the race at 4:23,20, and teammate Brayden Kloeppel second at 4:30.46. In third place was Chase Cooley of the Lancers at 4:31.68, with Edwardsville's Hugh Davis fourth at 4:33.99, Gavin Rodgers of the Tigers was sixth at 4:36.53, Kyle Cooley of East finished eighth at 4:48.53, Triad's Gavin Woolverton was ninth at 4:48.87, and Anthony Tillman of the Maroons was 10th at 4:48.88.

Jackson Amick of the Tigers won the 3,200 meters with a time of 9:47.64, with teammate Jackson Elliot third at 10:13.11, and Jayce Peterson of the Lancers was eighth at 11:18.04.

In the lone hurdles race, Jason Wright of the Lancers won the 60 meters at 8.43 seconds, with Terra Lamb-Carraway of Triad fifth at 8.78 seconds, Cahokia's Nigel Gooden was sixth at 8.83 seconds, and teammate Reggie Goodwin came in seventh at 9.00 seconds.

In the relay races, Cahokia won the 4x200 meters, coming in at 1:31.91, with Edwardsville third at 1:33.50, Belleville East was fourth at 1:34.11, Belleville West came in sixth at 1:36.05, Triad was ninth at 1:38.56, O'Fallon was 10th at 1:42,37, and Collinsville was 11th at 1:44.00.

In the 4x400 meters, the winner was Normal Community West at 3:28.21, with Cahokia second at 3:28,24, Belleville East came in third at 3:30.40, Edwardsville was fifth at 3:36.08, O'Fallon was sixth at 3:39.47, in seventh place was Triad at 3:42.03, and Belleville West was eighth at 3:56.28. In the 4x800 meters, Chatham Glenwood won with a time of 8:09.36, with Belleville West third at 8:28.77, O'Fallon fourth at 8:28.93, Edwardsville was fifth at 8:34.76, Belleville East was seventh at 8:40.37, in ninth place was Cahokia at 8:54.25, 10th place went to East St. Louis at 8:56.37, Triad came in 11th at 9:20.76, and Collinsville was 12th at 9:37.62.

In the field events, the Tigers' Devyon Hill-Lomax won the high jump, going over at 1.98 meters, Caleb Harrington of O'Fallon was fourth at 1.88 meters, Kevin Brown of the Maroons cleared 1,78 meters to finish sixth, Kyle Henry of the Lancers was eighth at 1.73 meters, and teammate Kendall Kimbrow and Jamontae Thomas of Collinsville tied for ninth, clearing 1.68 meters, Kimbrow placing ninth on the fewest misses rule.

The long jump was won by Lucas Smith of Chatham Glenwood, who went 6.22 meters, winning a tiebreak with the Lancers' Brandon Bush, who placed second, while Darren Thomas of the Tigers was third at 6.15 meters, Israel Rodgers of Triad came in fourth at 6.12 meters, Victreze Thomas of Cahokia was sixth at 6.07 meters, teammate Markese Penn. Loyal Patterson of Collinsville, and Denium Powell of East St. Louis all tied for seventh, each going at 6.02 meters, Penn winning the tiebreak over Patterson and Powell, and O'Fallon's Michale Sheppard was 10th at 5.99 meters.

Thomas won the triple jump, going 13.13 meters, with Kamron Daniel of the Lancers second with a leap of 12,93 meters, third place went to Patterson at 12.50 meters, Sheppard came in fifth at 11.63 meters, with O'Fallon teammate Christian Hayes placing sixth at 11.48 meters, Christopher Cowans of the Tigers was seventh at 11.38 meters, teammate Josh Humphrey was ninth at 11.18 meters, and rounding out the top ten was Collinsville's Karron Giles at 11.00 meters. In the pole vault, Edwardsville's Parker Owens went over at 4.65 meters to win the event, while Zane Meier of the Knights was second at 4.24 meters, Eli Gilmore of the Tigers and Cooper Parent of the Panthers tied for fourth at 3.63 meters each, and Henry Parker of Triad was eighth at 3,48 meters.

Finally, in the shot put, Devin Habermehl of the Kahoks won the event with a throw of 16.97 meters, with the Tigers' Gavin Stukenburg second at 15.44 meters, Jayden Haire of Collinsville was fifth at 14.10 meters, Bryce Van Tigeham of Triad finished sixth at 14.02 meters, in seventh place was Jarvis Banner of the Maroons at 13.34 meters, James Mcadams of the Tigers was eighth at 13.08 meters, and Quincy Martin of West came in ninth at 13.03 meters.

