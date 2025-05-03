COLLINSVILLE - Local track athletes posted strong performances as Belleville East took the team title at the Collinsville Lady Kahok Invitational track meet, held Friday afternoon and evening, May 2, 2025, at Kahok Stadium.

The Lancers won the team title with 84 points, with Palos Heights Shepard coming in second at 78 points, edging out third place Edwardsville, who had 77.5 points, with O'Fallon coming in fourth place at 68 points, and Chatham Glenwood rounded out the top five with 60.5 points. Triad was sixth with 58 points, Freeburg placed seventh with 47 points, Father McGivney Catholic came in eighth with 42 points, in ninth place was Highland at 38 points, and Alton rounded out the top 10 at 38,5 points.

In 11th place was Mascoutah at 26.5 points, with Cahokia winding up in 12th place at 25 points, Belleville West was 13th with 17 points, the host Kahoks finished 14th at 16 points, East Alton-Wood River was 15th with 13 points, and Civic Memorial and Belleville Althoff Catholic tied for 17th with four points each.

Sophie Schardan of Triad won the 100 meters with a time of 12.30 seconds, with Cassidy Willis of the Lancers second at 12.47 seconds, Joanna Anoke of Edwardsville finished third with the same time of 12.47 seconds, and O'Fallon's Kortni Clark was fourth at 12.54 seconds. In the 200 meters, Anoke won at 25.29 seconds, with Willis second at 25.48 seconds, Lilly Gilbertson of McGivney finished third at 25.53 seconds, and Justice Haynes of Alton was fourth at 25.75 seconds. The winner of the 400 meters was Lyric Jones of the Lancers, who came in at 56.13 seconds, with Gilbertson second at 57.43 seconds, third place went to East's Kamryn Durrah at 58.48 seconds, in fourth place was Julianne Lindsco of Highland at 59.84 seconds, and teammate Rachael Reckmann was fifth at 1:01.91.

Sophie Rentmeister of Glenwood won the 800 meters at 2:20.71, with Peyton Frey of the Bulldogs second at 2:22.57, and Kiah Mix of the Panthers third at 2:27.89. In the 1,600 meters, Elaina Rybak of the Griffins won at 4:56.50, while teammate Jame Cummins was fifth at 5:29.87. In the 3,200 meters, Ali Londrigan of the Titans won at 10:58.51, with Highland's Rowan Passmore coming in third at 12:49.79, and teammate Vivian Marron was fifth at 13:40.57.

In the hurdles races, Kyla Motley of Shepard won the 100 meters with a time of 15.05 seconds, with the Maroons' Amyjia Robinson coming in second at 15.40 seconds, Hailey Gray of East was third at 15.73 seconds, Edwardsville's Adara Martin came in fourth at 16.01 seconds, and AnnMarie Trentman of Freeburg came in fifth at 16.04 seconds. The winner of the 300 meters was Jamison Love of Mascoutah, who had a time of 46.21 seconds, with Trentman second at 46.92 seconds, Ava Gallia of Triad was third at 47.97 seconds, fourth place went to Dakota Bell of Cahokia at 48.95 seconds, and Gina Truax of EAWR was fifth at 49.81 seconds.

In the relay races, Triad won the 4x100 meters at 48.17 seconds, with East second at 48.18 seconds, Edwardsville was third at 48.55 seconds, Alton was fourth at 48.56 seconds, and O'Fallon finished fifth at 48.89 seconds. The Panthers won the 4x200 meters at 1:42.24, with the Redbirds second at 1:42.83, the Knights came in third at 1:46.87, and the Comanches placed fifth at 1:46.71. In the 4x400 meters, East won the race at 3:53.39, with West in second at 3:58.29. O"Fallon was third at 4:04.08, and Highland was fifth at 4:05.76. In the 4x900 meters, the winners were the Indians at 10:06.42, with second place going to the Knights at 10:16.13, in third place were the Lancers at 10:17.71, the Panthers were fourth at 10:44.24, and the Midgets finished fifth at 10:44.99.

In the field events, the shot put winner was Jayla Gathing of Edwardsville, with a throw of 10.55 meters, with Zoe Oller of the Griffins second at 10.20 meters, Victoria White of the Tigers was third with a toss of 10.11 meters, Cheyenne Parham of O'Fallon was fourth at 9.92 meters, and Cahokia's Mikaylah Blackman was fifth at 9.89 meters. In the discus throw, Gathing got off a toss of 38.29 meters to win the event, with Ellie Rhinehart of Collinsville second at 35.94 meters, Milla LeGette of the Oilers was third at 33.70 meters, fourth place went to Blackman at 32.12 meters, and in fifth place was Payton Zawada of Triad at 31.90 meters. In the high jump, Alton's Kaylea Lacey cleared 1.57 meters to win, with Joslyn Chambers of O'Fallon and RaMiyah Young of East tying for second at 1.52 meters, Chambers taking second on the fewest misses rule, and Caroline Ross of Mascoutah and Olivia Williams of Alton tying for fourth, both going over a 1.47 meters.

In the pole vault, Freeburg's Isabella Hayes went over at 3.05 meters to take the win, with teammate Brynn Kisro, Paige Allgood of the Astros, Jaylinn Bell of the Tigers, and Eva Dettro of the Titans all tying for second at 2.89, with Kisro awarded second, Allgood third, Bell fourth and Dettro fifth on the fewest misses rule. In the long jump, Motley won the event with a distance of 5.43 meters, with Gillian Steinhauff of Edwardsville second at 5.37 meters, third place went to Makenna Witham of Triad at 5.18 meters, in fourth place was Aubree Heavens of O'Fallon at 5.09 meters, and Grace Trentman of Freeburg was fifth at 5.02 meters. In the triple jump, Takia Tiller of the Lancers went 10.98 meters to win, with Talia Omotola of Edwardsville second at 10.83 meters, and Chambers placed third at 10.66 meters.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

