MARYVILLE - John Mars has always had a keen eye for design. With nearly 20 years of sales experience, a degree of Fine Arts, and a spectacular singing voice, he approaches every task with the sense of a true artist.

His family members also share in those artistic abilities, as Mars’s niece Laurie Metcalf is a four-time Tony Award nominee for her work on Broadway. Metcalf most recently won the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play in 2017 for her role in A Doll's House, Part 2.

Mars, 87, has been a resident at the Cambridge House of Maryville since January of 2016. Some of his afternoons are spent serenading the other residents during his “Sinatra performances”. He enjoys the classics like, “Fly Me to the Moon”, and “I’ve Got You Under my Skin”.

In August, the U.S. Navy Veteran became determined to design a new set of signage for the Supportive Living Community that he calls home. Working with the community’s Marketing Director & Administrator, he quickly worked up multiple designs that were pitched to the corporate level of management.

“If you like a fun place to live, and something busy and exciting, then Cambridge House of Maryville is a place for you. This is a place where you can really enjoy life. The reason we decided to create a design was that there was an older outdated sign, and it really needed a more creative approach.”

The signage can be seen alongside Route 162 in Maryville as motorists pass the three-story senior apartment building.

“I think it’s important to work together with our residents on project such as this one,” explained Administrator Kendra Garnto. “Mr. Mars is always looking for new ways to make our community better for our residents, and with the new signage I know we will start reaching more and more families so we can inform them about who we are.”

“It feels good to have the signs up. I’ve been in sales all my life, and I am a creative person. This was a chance to put my mind to use and with the opportunity there I just took it.”

The Cambridge House offers the Supportive Living Program, which is available in Illinois to seniors 65 & older who need help maintaining their independence regardless of their financial resources. The community is located at 6960 State Route 162 in Maryville. For additional information, visit www.cambridgehouse-maryville-slf.com or call 618-288-2211.

