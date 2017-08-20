ALTON - Hundreds of people swarmed Downtown Alton Saturday for Rock the Hops.

Old Bakery Beer Company, Elijah P's Chez Marilyn, Tony's Vogue Room, Bottle and Barrel, Germania BrewHaus and Hops House at the Argosy all opened their doors and stages to let the community's creative shine.

The day featured live music from bands like Bastard and the Crows, True Friends, Biff Biff K'narly and the Reptilians, Polyshades and included several other local artists and vendors.

