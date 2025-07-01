ALTON - Local artists have the chance to learn more about a major grant opportunity.

From 12:30–1:30 p.m. on July 3, 2025, community members can come out to Jacoby Arts Center in Alton for a workshop by Company of Folk, an organization that supports the Illinois Arts Council and the Creative Projects Grant. John Gardner, Company of Folk executive director, encourages artists to come out and learn about the grant.

“That’s our whole role, to make it easier for artists,” Gardner said. “One of our greatest joys is connecting artists with funding opportunities. We’re very passionate about helping artists to apply and navigate grant opportunities like this when they come.”

The workshop on July 3 will inform local artists about the Creative Projects Grant through the Illinois Arts Council. This grant offers up to $12,000 to support a single arts project or professional development opportunity.

As an organization, Company of Folk works with the Illinois Arts Council to support artists across the state. During Gardner’s presentation, he will talk artists through the grant requirements and how to apply online. He said they try to offer an overview of the grant and then provide “one-on-one” assistance through these workshops.

“Our mission is to promote and present art from the Illinois area. But really, our biggest role is to support opportunities like this,” he said. “If they can’t attend the workshop, still reach out, because we want to explain to them and help them, and we put in the energy and the time to field every inquiry.”

Gardner noted that one of the biggest “barriers” to grant funding can be the online application process. Company of Folk can help applicants navigate this process. He said the organization has even worked with Amish community members in the past to help them successfully apply and receive grant funding despite the online component.

Gardner believes that a lack of funding is “one of the unfortunate challenges of being an artist,” and navigating grant applications can be “intimidating.” Company of Folk aims to make this experience easier for artists so they can focus on creating their work.

Artists of all disciplines are invited to the workshop, including music, dance, visual art, film, creative writing, and folk/traditional arts. While the July 3 workshop will be in Alton, Gardner will also travel to Jacksonville and Champaign on July 5 to present additional workshops.

He encourages Riverbend residents to attend the Alton workshop if you can. If you cannot attend on July 3 or if you have questions following the workshop, he urges you to contact him by emailing john@companyoffolk.org or calling 312-259-1866.

“It stems from my convention and full knowledge that the work that Illinois artists are doing is truly important,” Gardner added. “Artists are the ones creating the change in the world. If we can help support them to create their art, we’re helping to change the world. It’s pretty easy to stay passionate, pretty easy to put thousands of miles crisscrossing the state to help connect artists to funding because I know funding is the biggest bottleneck and biggest restriction, biggest thing that holds back the public from experiencing the work of artists. So if we can get some dollars in the pockets of artists who are willing to reach the public, then we’re changing the world.”

To learn more about the Creative Projects Grant through the Illinois Arts Council, visit the official webpage.

