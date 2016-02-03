Metro-East/St. Louis area public accounting firms Franklin & Vaughn, LLC and Croxford & Company, PC are pleased to announce their combination effective October 1, 2015. All activities of the combined firm now operate as Franklin & Vaughn, LLC.

Franklin & Vaughn, LLC principals Nathan Franklin and Mark Vaughn are excited about the benefits created by adding new clients and staff to their existing firm. Franklin states that “by joining our two firms together, the ability of our expanded staff to work collaboratively provides us the expertise to surpass all of our clients’ expectations more effectively.”

Retiring owner of Croxford & Company, PC Rod Croxford will remain involved in the new entity to meet with various clients and offer consulting services throughout the transition. Croxford says, “The ability to provide my clients with more resources and support available with Franklin & Vaughn, LLC allows me the comfort I need to know my clients will continue to be well-served as I phase into retirement.”

Franklin & Vaughn, LLC now has offices located in Alton, Illinois, Edwardsville, Illinois, and South County St. Louis, Missouri. “We have grown our firm to fully cover both sides of the river with strategically located offices, five certified public accountants, two enrolled agents, and four other staff members,” commented Vaughn.

About Franklin & Vaughn, LLC:

We are a full-service public accounting firm offering services in the areas of financial statements, audits, tax preparation, bookkeeping, business consulting, business valuations and more. Our current client base covers a broad array of industries within the manufacturing, construction, retail, professional services, non-profit and governmental sectors.

