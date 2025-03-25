ST. LOUIS - Dr. Kristen M. Jacobs, owner and founder of Ooh La La Spa, Anti-Aging & Wellness and the author of “Live Life Beautifully (With a Little Help),” recently presented at the Aesthetic & Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress (AMWC) in Miami, Florida. She was chosen to speak because of her expertise and experience in the industry, educating other industry leaders on managing patient memberships and focusing on healthy aging.

Dr. Jacobs, an aesthetic physician since 2008, lectured to physicians of all specialties, advanced providers, clinical staff and medical students at AMWC. As the owner of Ooh La La Spa, Anti-Aging & Wellness, Dr. Jacobs has a wealth of experience to offer doctors on challenges medical school doesn’t prepare you for.

“While physicians have undergone intense medical training, some of us need a little help getting off the ground when it comes to business practices,” Dr. Jacobs said. “I was extremely proud to be chosen to speak at such an important conference in our industry. I spoke about creating memberships for patients, which benefits both the patient and you as a business owner. With memberships, patients get convenience, the best price and discounts and special gifts throughout the year. Then, as a business owner, you create repeat patients and increase revenue with memberships. Just think about how many of the most successful businesses in the world are membership-based. Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hello Fresh and Bark Box are just some of the few out of hundreds that create happy business owners and satisfied customers.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Dr. Jacobs also spoke to the medical side of her business, emphasizing the importance of an innovative, holistic treatment plan focusing on healthy aging. People of all ages travel to Ooh La La, Anti-Aging & Wellness, and Dr. Jacobs wants to be sure providers realize aging healthfully is about prevention and protection, not just correction.

“We have a tendency to just want to fix wrinkles or blemishes as they pop up and address them after the problem has already appeared,” Dr. Jacobs said. “However, as an aesthetic physician, it’s important to plan for the future and take preventative measures. Using my trademarked 5-Step approach to healthy aging, called SCIN + Body, that treats the whole person is necessary for healthy skin. This includes a focus on skincare, collagen stimulation, injectables, nutrition and body treatments. When you start focusing on all of these aspects ahead of time and how they complement each other, it promotes healthy aging in the skin and creates better long-term results.”

If you are interested in learning more about Ooh La La Spa, Anti-Aging & Wellness, go to www.kristenjacobs.com.

Headquartered in Glen Carbon, Ill., Ooh La La Spa, Anti-Aging & Wellness is the number one medical spa in the St. Louis Metro East and the top provider of injectables in the metropolitan area. Kristen M. Jacobs, M.D., an aesthetic physician since 2008 and International Best-Selling Author of “Live Life Beautifully (With a Little Help)” Robert L. Wise, D.C. and their team offer an extensive line of state-of-the-art aesthetic medicine procedures based on her trademarked SCIN + Body philosophy – skincare, collagen stimulation, injectables, and nutrition – as well as body and wellness services. Dr. Jacobs is also the owner and founder of Aesthetic Resource & Training Academy, where she teaches others the intricacies of aesthetic medicine and safety of injecting. Dr. Jacobs was chosen as a trainer and consultant for Allergan, the makers of Botox, for over 10 years. To learn more, visit www.kristenjacobs.com.

###

Cutline: Local Aesthetic Physician Speaks at International Medical Show in Miami.

More like this: