GLEN CARBON - The new year can often be a time for setting goals and resolutions. If feeling healthier and younger is on your list, a local aesthetic physician and best-selling author is offering a video course you may want to consider.

Kristen M. Jacobs, MD, aesthetic physician, best-selling author of “Live Life Beautifully (With a Little Help)” and owner of Ooh La La Spa, Anti-Aging & Wellness, is encouraging people to make a plan to prioritize their skincare in 2023. Dr. Jacobs is offering a 17-day video course that provides people with simple daily skincare and healthy aging tips. The course is valued at $1,997 but is currently free to those who sign up for the newsletter.

“My journey with aesthetics began as a mother who wanted to look refreshed and age gracefully,” said Dr. Jacobs. “But there are so many products and options out there that finding a simple solution that actually works can be overwhelming. With my experience as a patient and physician, I’ve learned that it isn’t about fighting aging, but understanding the entire aging process and choosing the right products and treatments to support your skin while you age. This course is designed to give people simple, educational tips on how to look and feel their best.”

In the video course, Dr. Jacobs offers recommendations on aging prevention as well as protection and sun damage reversal to create healthy skin. She also advises on selecting skincare products and establishing routines that will promote healthier and younger-looking skin.

“Over the years I’ve developed a simple philosophy that helps organize and create treatment plans that anyone can use to get natural, beautiful, and long-lasting results,” said Dr. Jacobs. “I created this course to help make skincare secrets more accessible. I truly believe that when you follow this philosophy in the video course, you will become more confident because your skin will feel and look better.”

People can go to Dr. Jacobs’ website at www.info.kristenjacobs.com/video-series to sign up for the video course. Those who sign up will receive a daily email containing a short (four minutes on average) video from Dr. Jacobs for 17 days. The videos contain skincare tips, product recommendations, before and after photos from patients, Dr. Jacobs’ personal progress photos and more.

About Ooh La La Spa, Anti-Aging & Wellness

Headquartered in Glen Carbon, Ill., Ooh La La Spa, Anti-Aging & Wellness is the number one medical spa in the St. Louis Metro East and the top provider of injectables in the metropolitan area. Kristen M. Jacobs, M.D., International Best-Selling Author of “Live Life Beautifully (With a Little Help)” Robert L. Wise, D.C. and their team offer an extensive line of state-of-the-art aesthetic medicine procedures based on the SCIN philosophy – skincare, collagen stimulation, injectables, and nutrition – as well as body and wellness services. Dr. Jacobs is also an Allergan Medical Institute faculty member, trainer and speaker. She is one of only a handful of select, certified trainers for Allergan (a world leader in medical aesthetics). To learn more, visitwww.kristenjacobs.com.

