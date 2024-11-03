GLEN CARBON - Dr. Kristen M. Jacobs is hosting “Ooh La Las Vegas,” a casino-themed event at Ooh La La Spa, Anti-Aging & Wellness, to educate the public on how to take care of their skin. Dr. Jacobs is the Owner and Founder of Ooh La La Spa, Anti-Aging & Wellness and the author of “Live Life Beautifully (With a Little Help).”

Dr. Jacobs will be offering an evening of cocktails, appetizers, demonstrations, casino games and door prizes. The event will be held at 110 Cottonwood Road in Glen Carbon on Nov. 6, 2024 from 4 to 7 p.m.

Dr. Jacobs is a faculty member and instructor with Allergan Medical Institute for Facial Aesthetics as a Botox, Juvederm and Kybella trainer. Her expertise places her in the top one percent of Allergan accounts in the country. In 2023, she opened Aesthetic Resource & Training (ART) Academy to provide different levels of training in injectables and help medical professionals grow their knowledge in aesthetic medicine.

Article continues after sponsor message

About Ooh La La Spa, Anti-Aging & Wellness:

Headquartered in Glen Carbon, Ill., Ooh La La Spa, Anti-Aging & Wellness is the number one medical spa in the St. Louis Metro East and the top provider of injectables in the metropolitan area. Kristen M. Jacobs, M.D., International Best-Selling Author of “Live Life Beautifully (With a Little Help)” Robert L. Wise, D.C. and their team offer an extensive line of state-of-the-art aesthetic medicine procedures based on the SCIN philosophy – skincare, collagen stimulation, injectables, and nutrition – as well as body and wellness services. Dr. Jacobs is also the owner and founder of Aesthetic Resource & Training Academy, where she teaches others the intricacies of aesthetic medicine and safety of injecting. Dr. Jacobs is also an Allergan Medical Institute faculty member, speaker and consultant. She is one of only a handful of select, certified trainers for Allergan (a world leader in medical aesthetics). To learn more, visit www.kristenjacobs.com.

More like this: