Local Aesthetic Physician Educates Public on the Benefits of Collagen in Aging

GLEN CARBON - Many people might be unaware that collagen is the most abundant protein in the human body, found in bones, muscles and tendons. It’s also responsible for helping people maintain a youthful appearance.

Kristen M. Jacobs, M.D, a local aesthetic physician with more than 14 years of experience, and International Best-Selling Author of “Live Life Beautifully (With a Little Help)” recently held a Collagen and Cocktails event at her office in Glen Carbon to educate people on the benefits of using products and services that help your skin produce more collagen.

“I am always so excited to educate people about the important role collagen plays as you age,” Dr. Jacobs said. “Collagen is a protein found in your skin’s connective tissue, and it can help slow down aging, wrinkles and increase skin elasticity. When we don’t have enough of it, that leads to dry skin and the formation of wrinkles. Luckily, skincare products and services exist that can help our bodies produce more collagen.”

Ooh La La Spa, Anti-Aging & Wellness offers a variety of technology, products and treatment methods to help people’s skin produce more collagen. These include painless treatments such as Ultherapy, a procedure that stimulates collagen production by delivering focused ultrasound energy to the skin’s foundational layer without cutting or disrupting the surface of the skin. They also offer a treatment called Secret RF, a treatment that uses fractional radiofrequency (RF) and a micro-needling system to stimulate and remodel collagen. Both procedures can also help improve other skin issues such as fine lines, acne scars, stretch marks, brown spots and uneven skin texture.

In 2008, Dr. Jacobs opened Ooh La La Spa, Anti-Aging & Wellness as an aesthetic medicine and preventive health practice in Glen Carbon. As the demand for quality anti-aging procedures grew, so did Dr. Jacobs’ line of services, turning Glen Carbon into a destination for patients across the country looking for the ultimate in care. Today, Dr. Jacobs and her team offer the latest scientific and technological advancements in injectables, face and body contouring, skin rejuvenation, laser services and nutritional programs. In 2010, her husband Robert L. Wise, D.C. joined the practice as the Director of Wellness and Nutrition to offer nutritional counseling for a whole-body approach to wellness.

About Ooh La La Spa, Anti-Aging & Wellness:

Headquartered in Glen Carbon, Ill., Ooh La La Spa, Anti-Aging & Wellness is the number one medical spa in the St. Louis Metro East and the top provider of injectables in the metropolitan area. Kristen M. Jacobs, M.D., Robert L. Wise, D.C. and their team offer an extensive line of state-of-the-art aesthetic medicine procedures based on the SCIN philosophy – skincare, collagen stimulation, injectables, and nutrition – as well as body and wellness services. Dr. Jacobs is also an Allergan Medical Institute faculty member, trainer and speaker. She is one of only a handful of select, certified trainers for Allergan (a world leader in medical aesthetics). To learn more, visit www.kristenjacobs.com.

