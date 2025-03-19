ST. LOUIS – Throughout 2024, Ace Hardware of Bethalto helped make miracles happen in the Greater St. Louis area for St. Louis Children’s Hospital and SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, member hospitals of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals of Greater St. Louis (CMN-STL). Ace Hardware of Bethalto, IL helped generated more than $52,464 for their local hospitals.

Throughout the year, Ace Hardware of Bethalto participated in Ace Bucket Day, yearlong round up, item of the month promotions, World Famous Chocolate candy sales, BBQs, popcorn sales etc. With their customers, vendors and other community support, Ace Hardware of Bethalto raised over $42,464. The total raised by Ace Hardware of Bethalto made it one of the top ten fundraising stores for Ace nationwide. Duracell Battery awarded Ray Johnson (Owner) an additional $10,000 for being a top-ten single-store retailer. Funds raised remained local, benefitting CMN-STL member hospitals, St. Louis Children’s Hospital and SSM Health Cardinal Glennon.

“At Ace Hardware we’re committed to being the helpful place and part of that is our commitment to giving back to the community we serve. We are locally owned and locally giving back. We could not do this without our community support. West Star Aviation plays a major part in our fundraising efforts for Children’s Miracle Network. West Star Aviation buys pallets of buckets from us several times throughout the year and 100% of those sales go to help the kids at St. Louis Children’s Hospital and SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital,” said Ray Johnson, Owner of Ace Hardware in Bethalto, IL. “Ace Hardware employees and customers went above and beyond—raising more funds for programs and services insurance does not cover, vital equipment, and major hospital renovations —which helps create more miracles for sick children in our neighborhoods.”

Ace Hardware has already starting fundraising for 2025. This year Ace Hardware will host Ace Bucket Day on August 1, 2, and 3rd. Customers can buy a bucket for $5 (proceeds benefit CMN-STL) and receive 20% off of items they fill their bucket with (*select items not eligible for discount). Stores will also continue Round Up for Kids campaign where customers can round up their change to the nearest dollar.

Ace Hardware has been a proud supporter of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals since 1991. Thanks to the generosity of Ace customers, retailers, vendors and team members, together Ace raised more $302,693 for CMN-STL in 2024.

