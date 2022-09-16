EDWARDSVILLE - The Wildey Theater will celebrate “The Art of Fashion” on Saturday, September 24th.

This will be the 9th annual Art of Fashion runway show and it will showcase the fashions of 12+ Metro-East retailers, entrepreneurs, and curators. Two Edwardsville moms, Brandy Smith, and Kelly Schlechte, are especially excited to participate.

Smith and Schlechte own Local 618, a clothing company that creates unique and locally-inspired designs. The Art of Fashion event will be on Saturday, September 24 at 7:00 PM. VIP seating is $50 (includes a gift bag and 6:00 reception in the Chandelier Room) and reserved seating is $25.

Local 618 will participate in the fashion show by showcasing its unique designs along with many other local fashion businesses. The other businesses that are participating include: Minerva Boutique, The Charlie Bell Shop, Gabi and Grace Clothing Co, Cassandra's Closet Boutique, One Closet to the Next, Rushmore Boutique, Josephine's Tea Room and Gifts, Boheme Boutique, Loverly Clothing and Textiles, My Mother's Dress (Kae Schmitt), and Gliks.

Schlecte explains, "We have the amazing opportunity to watch our designs walk down the runway, and throughout the evening we will also be hosting a pop-up boutique in the Wildey lobby.”

This local dynamic duo runs the entire business themselves, from the design process where they choose every material, color, and font, to the marketing plan where they design their website and share hundreds of local photos of community members wearing the Local 618 gear on Facebook.

Smith explains, “The art and designs behind the clothing is very special to us and we are excited to showcase 12 runway looks during the fashion show.”

Smith continues, “We are so honored to be a part of this amazing event that supports, displays, and encourages local businesses. We know we will be sharing the runway with other local fashion businesses that we also support, respect, and love. This community definitely supports local business and this fashion show is a perfect example of why we love this community that inspired our brand.”

