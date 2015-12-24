ALTON - Claire Dorsey, 10, of Moro (seated at right), donated more than 30 Children's Scholastic Christmas books to Alton Memorial Hospital's speech therapists recently.

Claire, a fifth grader at Our Lady Queen of Peace in Bethalto, used the money donated to her by family and friends after performing in a school production of "The Little Mermaid" to buy the books.

Accepting the books are speech therapist Jo Ellen Corona, seated next to Claire; and, left to right in the back, Laura Bastin, speech therapist; Debbie Turpin, vice president of Patient Care at AMH; Sue Walker, manager of the AMH Human Motion Institute; and Ken Balsters, a member of the AMH board of directors and a friend of the Dorsey family.

