Our Daily Show Interview! Plushie Out Now, & Another Book in the Works for Amoriah Gray!

EAST ALTON - Young entrepreneur Amoriah Gray is eager to unveil her second book and her first toy.

In 2022 at age 7, Amoriah published “Amoriah’s Magic Afro Puffs,” which encourages kids to love their natural hair. Now, she is working on a new book that details how her imaginary friend helped her through her mother’s medical struggle. She is also proud to release an Amoriah Plushie that looks just like her, complete with a ballerina dress and magic afro puffs.

“What I want them to know about my plushie the most is if you ever, ever, ever struggle with something and you don’t know how to write a book or make a plushie, you could always buy my plushie,” Amoriah said.

Amoriah and her mother, Angela Gray, decided to create the plushie after they realized there were no dolls on the shelves that looked like Amoriah. Ever the entrepreneur, Amoriah asked if they could create a plushie, and Angela was quick to agree.

“I said, ‘Sure.’ I didn’t know what the heck I was doing,” Angela laughed. “You don’t want to tell your kids no. You want to make them think that you know what you’re doing.”

Angela did some research and found a company that could create the Amoriah plushie. They’re proud to announce that the toy is now available on Amoriah’s website.

Amoriah said she loves the doll because “she’s cute and she wears a pink ballerina dress.” The plushie costs $20 and comes with a free coloring book, and it can be purchased here.

Since publishing “Amoriah’s Magic Afro Puffs,” Amoriah has continued to write. She is currently working on a book for her school’s Young Authors program that centers on her adventures with her toy flamingo, who doubles as an imaginary friend. The story follows Amoriah and her flamingo through Angela’s battle with an illness.

Angela said she didn’t realize how much Amoriah relied on her flamingo at the time, but it’s “comforting” to know she had the flamingo to guide her. Angela has since recovered, and she can’t wait to help her daughter print and illustrate the book as soon as it is ready.

“What I hope that they take away from my book is helping them feel better if they need a helping hand, and they can always use an imaginary friend,” Amoriah said.

While the Gray family has stayed busy with the plushie and new book, they recently took some time to celebrate Amoriah’s success. Young Biz Kidz (YBK) is a nonprofit that encourages young entrepreneurs, and the organization recently installed a billboard with Amoriah’s picture on it. The billboard is located off 170 and Olive in St. Louis. Amoriah shared that the YBK program has inspired her to work hard and continue building her brand.

“I learned in the program to be confident and always believe in yourself,” she said.

She looks forward to imparting these lessons about kindness and confidence to her peers, whether that’s through her books, plushie, self-esteem workshops, YouTube channel, or other projects. As Amoriah continues to grow, so does her work, and Angela couldn’t be prouder.

For more information about local author Amoriah Gray, visit her official website at AmoriahLove.com. Check out her online shop to purchase your own Amoriah Plushie or copy of “Amoriah’s Magic Afro Puffs.” You can also stop by Today's Beauty in Alton to purchase the plushie.

