EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. - SIUE Athletics has joined with Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc., to take time each week to honor a Cougar student-athlete who excels both in competition and in the classroom.

This week's honoree is Lizzie Virgl of the SIUE women's track and field team. A junior from Wahoo, Neb., Virgl is pursuing a degree in studio art and holds a grade point average of 3.348.

Article continues after sponsor message

Virgl has competed in all three SIUE meets in the spring indoor season. She recorded a personal best weight throw of 55 feet, 3 inches at the Badger Icebreaker. She placed second this past weekend at the Missouri Invitational in the weight throw with a mark of 52-11.

SIUE track and field continues action this weekend at the Indiana Relays in Bloomington, Indiana.