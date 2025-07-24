ALTON - John “Jack” Gilbert Helmkamp Jr., a longtime community leader and advocate for civic progress in the region, died at his home on Saturday, July 19, 2025. He was 78 years old.

Helmkamp was born March 24, 1947, in Alton. He married Elizabeth “Beth” Whitney on January 23, 1971, in Anderson, Ind.. He is survived by his wife, their three sons — John Gilbert Helmkamp III of Edwardsville; Ryan Helmkamp of Newell, Iowa; and Darren Helmkamp of Kirkwood, Mo. — and their families. He is also survived by two sisters, Janice Farrell of Marco Island, Florida, and Jane Hadley of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Helmkamp’s service was recognized with multiple honors, including the Riverbend Growth Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award, induction into the East Alton-Wood River High School Hall of Fame, the Charles A. Bane Humanitarian Award of Excellence from United Way, and the “Service Above Self” Award from the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club in 2019.

His son, John Helmkamp III, described his father as a natural at making people feel comfortable and valued.

Jack Jacoby, a co-chair on several projects with Helmkamp, called him “the father of the Riverbend area,” a statement John Helmkamp III found very humbling.

“I knew I had a father who loved me, my brothers and my mom profoundly and unconditionally,” said John Helmkamp III, reflecting on the impact of his father’s example. “Having a father who does those things molds you into who you are.

John Helmkamp III pointed out that all three of Helmkamp's sons are involved in some type of service work.

Helmkamp’s faith was central to his life. In a previous interview with Riverbender.com, he recounted when he was 12, he said he went through confirmation with a great teacher about God and Christ. He remembered kneeling in front of the church, and one of the things that stuck with him was “living by the golden rule."

“I have tried to live my entire life by that (the golden rule),” Helmkamp said. “I have always been a regular church attender. God and Christ have played a big part in my life.”

A graduate of Purdue University with a bachelor of science degree in industrial management, Helmkamp began his career in construction at Helmkamp Construction before transitioning to banking at Illinois State Bank. He served as chairman of the board for Illinois State Bank in East Alton and Bethalto for many years.

Helmkamp’s community involvement spanned decades. He chaired the East Alton Ice Arena Committee and co-chaired the Clark Bridge Steering Committee, contributing to the completion of the Clark Bridge in 1994. He also played a role in the extension of Illinois Route 255, working alongside regional leaders to improve local infrastructure.

His dedication extended to serving on the boards of Lewis and Clark Community College, Alton Memorial Hospital, Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation, Operation Blessing, the Alton-Wood River Chapter of the Red Cross, Twin Rivers Chamber of Commerce, and the Southwestern Illinois Industrial Association. Helmkamp helped renovate and expand the nursing program at Lewis and Clark Community College, which became nationally recognized. He credited the success to collaborative efforts and generous donors.

He and his wife, Beth, shared a close bond. John Helmkamp III noted the couple’s love of dancing together, a symbol of their 40-plus years of marriage.

“He did everything he could, especially the last several years, to let Mom know how much he loved her,” John Helmkamp III said.

The elder Helmkamp enjoyed golfing, winning three Lockhaven Country Club Golf Championships, and was a lifelong fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and Blues. He also appreciated hunting, the outdoors, family vacations, and traveling the world with his wife.

Visitation for Helmkamp will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 25, 2025, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, Illinois. A memorial service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, July 26, 2025, at Metro Community Church in Edwardsville.

John Helmkamp III expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support after his father's death.

“My heart and my family’s hearts are broken as we share the news that my father has passed away,” he said. “While this is extremely hard, we do find peace and comfort in knowing he is now with Jesus. I would deeply appreciate your prayers for our family in the days ahead.”

Jack Helmkamp closed his previous Riverbender.com interview, saying: “I am grateful for all the people I have worked with who had giving hearts and cared about our area. We worked hard to improve the quality of life in the Riverbend area where I grew up and live until now.”

