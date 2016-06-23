ALTON - Want to explore the supernatural side of Alton? Or see what kind of great items you could find at the Grafton Riverside Flea Market? Well now you can do both all without leaving the comfort of your computer screen! The Flea Market and Haunted America Conference will both be the subject of live virtual tours offered by the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau. The Haunted America tour begins at 5:30 p.m., Friday, June 24 on VisitAlton.com/Webisodes. The Grafton Riverside Flea Market’s Webisode will air live on Saturday, June 25 at 1:00 p.m. at the same web address.

The 30-minute tour of the Haunted America conference will feature Laura Richter, longtime friend of American Hauntings, as the on-air guide. The tour will highlight the conferences’ unusual vendors, including Planet Weird, and conference guest speakers during the man-on-the-street style interviews. Pete Allen of the Loading Dock will be the guide for the tour around the Grafton Riverside Flea Market. Vendors will be highlighted and viewers will receive a glimpse of the jewelry, iron work art and antiques available for sale during this popular once a month event. An in-depth look at The Loading Dock will also be featured.

These live virtual tours are part of an ongoing series of video productions are made possible by a partnership between the Alton Regional CVB and the Illinois Office of Tourism and Georama with its “Vicarious Experiences” product.

The Haunted America Conference and The Grafton Riverside Flea Market are the fifth and sixth of seven live virtual tours the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau will host throughout the summer tourism season.

Viewers will also be able to interact with the on-air guide by asking questions and receiving real-time responses.

“With the partnership with the Illinois Office of Tourism, we see the virtual tour program as a powerful marketing tool which can reach potential visitors to the region that other media might miss,” said Brett Stawar, Alton Regional CVB President and CEO. “This is really an exciting venture for us and we are looking forward to showcasing our region with these live webcasts.”

Anyone who misses the live webcast will be able to view the recorded tour on VisitAlton.com and Facebook, Stawar noted.

Georama provides cutting-edge software which allows people to experience tourism destinations vicariously in real-time. A guide equipped with a wearable camera and Georama’s technology can live stream to viewers in a stable HD stream while moving freely around.

“It’s like being able to interact in real-time with a local Anthony Bourdain while they are giving you a tour,” said Georama’s Founder and CEO Nihal Advani. Georama plans to partner with tourism organizations across Illinois to help inspire and engage prospective travelers.

The Alton Regional CVB plans to have live webcasts of the Grafton Riverside Flea Market on Saturday, June 25, Haunted Alton Friday, June 24 and the Alton Food Truck Festival.

For more information, please contact the Alton Regional CVB at 1-800-258-6645.

