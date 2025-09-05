Week two of high school football season will feature two close-city rivals with live video on Riverbender.com, and also Alton in its home opener. The Friday games have start times at 7 p.m., unless otherwise indicated. The Riverbender.com livestream games of the week feature Civic Memorial at East Alton-Wood River, and also Quincy at Alton.

Civic Memorial lost a road game in week one to Newton 35-21, while East Alton-Wood River lost to Chester 55-0 in its opener.

Alton held their own against Althoff in their opener, but fell to the Crusaders 34-13 at George Martz Field. Jamal Rounds had a 39-yard touchdown reception in the game, and will look to gain their first win of the season against the Blue Devils.

The week two high school football schedule was disrupted on Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, with the sudden cancellation of the game between Havana, Fla., Gasden County at East St. Louis on Saturday night, but there is still plenty of good matchups, including a Clinton County rivalry, set for this week.

The Gasden County-East Side game was set to be the second game of a doubleheader at Clyde C. Jordan Memorial Stadium in East St. Louis, with the lid-lifter to be St. Louis Lift For Life Academy against Cahokia. That game will still kick off at 4 p.m. on Saturday, but now has been moved to Brien Field in Cahokia.

Edwardsville travels to Lawrence Central in Indianapolis at 6 p.m. Central time.

Edwardsville lost its season opener to Chatham Glenwood 39-31 last week, marking the first time the Tigers had lost the opener since 2021. Edwardsville lost to the Bears last season at home, 23-22, and looks ahead to the rematch against the Bears.

Quarterback Yale Weaver was 26-of-38 passing last week for 348 yards and two touchdowns, while the leading runner was Brandon Houston, Jr., who ran for 57 yards and a score. Devyon Hill-Lomax, rated as one of the St. Louis area's top players, caught five passes for 136 yards and also had an 80-yard touchdown reception.

Marquette Catholic is at Quincy Notre Dame Catholic in its second contest of the season. Marquette won a second-half running clock game for the first time since 2019, with a big win over St. Charles Duchesne Catholic, 56-7, and will be playing the Raiders in a road test.

Breese Mater Dei Catholic plays at Breese Central, Principia is at Dupo, Granite City goes to Marion, Ft. Zumwalt West is at Belleville West, Jersey is at Freeburg, Carlinville is at Gillespie, Alton hosts Quincy, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic is at Mascoutah, Southwestern goes to Pana, Virden North Mac is at Staunton, Collinsville plays at Centralia, and O'Fallon is at Troy, Mo. Buchanan.

In other action, Roxana is at Red Bud, Columbia plays at Waterloo, Triad is at Washington, Highland plays at Belleville Althoff Catholic, Belleville East plays at Pekin, Carrollton plays at home against Mendon Unity, Greenfield Northwestern is at Camp Point Central, and Calhoun is at Beardstown.

Granite City plays at Marion, coming off a loss to Peotone last week at home, 50-7. The Warriors will have quarterback Landon Marshall, who was two-of-four passing for 25 yards last week, while Ryan Brokaw ran for 18 yards, and Kaysen Emerson caught a 60-yard touchdown pass for the Warriors' only score.

