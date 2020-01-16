See here for live announcement:

http://www.riverbender.com/video/live/details.cfm?id=1132

ALTON - An important announcement of the future plans of Alton Square Mall will be live at 3 p.m. today on Riverbender.com.

The Hull Property Group, owner of the Alton Square Mall will speak on the future of mall and the impact their plans will have on the City of Alton and surrounding areas.

Jim Hull, managing principal of Hull Property Group, John Mulherin, vice president of government relations for Hull Property Group, and Alton Mayor Brant Walker will speak at the press conference at the mall.

