See here for live announcement:

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

http://www.riverbender.com/video/live/details.cfm?id=1132

Article continues after sponsor message

ALTON - An important announcement of the future plans of Alton Square Mall will be live at 3 p.m. today on Riverbender.com.

The Hull Property Group, owner of the Alton Square Mall will speak on the future of mall and the impact their plans will have on the City of Alton and surrounding areas.

Jim Hull, managing principal of Hull Property Group, John Mulherin, vice president of government relations for Hull Property Group, and Alton Mayor Brant Walker will speak at the press conference at the mall.

More like this:

Easter Bunny Set To Arrive At Alton Square Mall
5 days ago
The Hayner Public Library District to Celebrate National Library Week with Drawing Contest
Today
Fish Fries, Live Music, & Family Fun: Check Out This Weekend's Events!
Mar 19, 2025
Hayner Library to Host Harp Music Therapy, Jazz Concert, Library Speed Dating and More
Mar 4, 2025
Lymphedema Education Meeting Scheduled for Thursday, April 3  
5 days ago

 