ALTON - Led by Grand Marshal Margarette Trushel, one of the founders of the Oasis Women's Center in Alton, the 103rd Alton Halloween Parade will start at 7 p.m.

The 7 p.m. start is a half-hour earlier than the old 7:30 p.m. start to accommodate families with young children. The parade will be shown live on Riverbender.com with Jeff Allsman and Sara McGibany as broadcasters. Click to view: http://www.riverbender.com/video/live/details.cfm?id=1120

The Alton Halloween Parade starts at the corner of Washington and Broadway

and ends at the corner of Sixth and Piasa.

"There are a lot of children 5 to 7 years of age and keeping them out on a school night, so we thought it would be better to get them home a little bit earlier," said Steve Schwartz, one of the parade coordinators.

The parade is sponsored by East End Improvement Association annually. Schwartz guessed about 70 float entries about a week ago. Schwartz said the floats are always of high quality each year.

Frew's Bridal will do the annual Flash Mob in front of the store prior to when the parade arrives in Downtown Alton.

This will be the Alton Halloween Parade Schedule Thursday Night:

5 p.m. - Broadway closes from Main to Washington for parade staging.

6:15 p.m. - Truck bypass route begins. No truck traffic allowed through the downtown area.

6:40 p.m. - Parade route closes - no traffic allowed on the route.

7 p.m. - Alton's 103rd Halloween Parade begins.

10 p.m. - Parade route reopens for traffic.

