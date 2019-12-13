

EDWARDSVILLE − It's time again for one of the most entertaining runs of the year - the Trinity Lutheran Ministries CHRISTmas Ugly Sweater 5K.

Trinity Lutheran Ministries' fourth-annual CHRISTmas Ugly Sweater 5K in Edwardsville is set for Saturday, Dec. 14, and will have some new Christmas-themed amenities at this year's race. Outside of the 5K race, which begins at 9 a.m., the event will have a live nativity scene featuring animals from Wock Farms in Jerseyville. The race site will also feature several local choirs singing Christmas carols, a free Christmas-themed photo booth from Souper Photography, an ugly sweater contest, and hot chocolate and cookies for all participants at the finish line. All race participants will be chip-timed by Final Lap Race Management. Medals are provided to all runners who participate in the race.

The race will begin at 9 a.m. on December 14 at Trinity Lutheran Ministries at 600 Water Street in Edwardsville, with race packet pickup available the day before and the morning of the race. The registration fee is $25 without a race shirt, $30 with a race shirt.

Special group/family prices are available to groups of 4 or more. A portion of the race registration fees will benefit the Glen-Ed Food Pantry and Edwardsville Neighbors. Last year, both organizations were presented with a $1,000 check. There will also be a canned goods collection at the race. In 2018, more than 450 pounds of canned goods were collected at the event.

Plaques will be given to the top male and female finishers and medals to the top three finishers in each of the following age categories: 9 and under, 10-14, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-50, and 60 and older.

The sweater contest will be held after the race, with prizes awarded to the participants judged in the following categories: Ugliest Sweater, Most Christmas Spirit, and Best Group Sweater Theme (groups of four or more).

For questions or more information, please visit goo.gl/E4fk6G or call (618) 656-2918.

