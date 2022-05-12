ST. LOUIS – Experience blues music like never before on the Arch grounds! Gateway Arch Park Foundation, in partnership with the National Blues Museum and the National Park Service, is thrilled to host Blues at the Arch, reimagined as a free music festival, Aug. 12-14, 2022. The Blues at the Arch Festival pays tribute to St. Louis' storied blues history and showcases the talents of national and local entertainers in the North Gateway of Gateway Arch National Park, near the Eads Bridge and Laclede’s Landing.

For the first time, the 2022 Blues at the Arch Festival will feature food trucks, a market, after-parties, and more on Friday, Aug. 12, and Saturday, Aug. 13. On Sunday, Aug. 14, guests are invited to attend a special Sunday Blues Brunch at 612North and explore the park and National Blues Museum.

Additionally, local visual artists can enter a competition to design the 2022 festival poster.

“We are eager to welcome guests from across the country to Gateway Arch National Park to enjoy a true ‘St. Louis experience’ at the Blues at the Arch Festival, especially after two years of virtual concerts,” said Ryan McClure, executive director of Gateway Arch Park Foundation. “Hosting events like this is part of our mission to keep our hometown national treasure vibrant now and for generations to come. If you haven’t been to the park in a while, there’s no better time than a weekend-long music festival to enjoy it in a brand new way with family and friends.”

For more information on the Blues at the Arch Festival, visit archpark.org/blues.

ENTERTAINMENT LINEUP (subject to change):

Friday, August 12

5 p.m.: Blues at the Arch opens

5:15 p.m.: Annika Chambers

6:15 p.m.: House music and announcements

6:45 p.m.: Marcia Ball

Saturday, August 13

12 p.m.: Blues at the Arch opens

12:15 p.m.: Matt “The Rattlesnake” Lesch

1:15 p.m.: House music

1:45 p.m.: Ms. Hy-C

2:45 p.m.: House music and announcements

3 p.m.: Circus Harmony

3:30 p.m.: Line dancing (crowd participation)

4 p.m.: Jeremiah Johnson

5 p.m.: House music

5:30 p.m.: Keesha Pratt Band

6:30 p.m.: House music and announcements

7 p.m.: Selwyn

Sunday, August 14

Sunday Blues Brunch at 612North: Next door at Laclede's Landing – and at the site of a former jazz speakeasy – enjoy a ticketed brunch with a magnificent view overlooking Gateway Arch National Park. A portion of proceeds will go toward supporting future Blues at the Arch festivals and programming. Brunch ticket information will be posted at archpark.org/blues in the coming months.

Explore the City: Guests are encouraged to enjoy St. Louis by visiting the Gateway Arch and the National Blues Museum.

CALL FOR ARTISTS: FESTIVAL POSTER COMPETITION

Gateway Arch Park Foundation and National Blues Museum are seeking artwork from a diverse group of artists for a commemorative 2022 Blues at the Arch Festival poster. Visual artists over the age of 18 living in the St. Louis area are encouraged to apply. BIPOC artists, women artists, LGBTQ+ artists, and artists with disabilities are especially encouraged to apply. The selected artist will be given a stipend of $1,000 for their commissioned artwork, intended to cover the cost of design, artist fee, and delivery of final artwork.

Artists may submit up to three artistic samples for consideration of their art practice. Applications open May 10 and close June 1. The finalized artwork by the selected artist must be complete by June 17. The selected artist will receive a stipend of $1,000. Learn more about the poster contest and how to submit artwork at archpark.org/blues.

About Gateway Arch Park Foundation

Gateway Arch Park Foundation is the official philanthropic partner and conservancy for Gateway Arch National Park. Its mission is to ensure the Gateway Arch, its grounds, neighboring public spaces, and attractions are a vital, welcoming, well-supported resource to the community and nation for generations to come. The Foundation is part of an alliance that helps meet this mission, which includes the National Park Service, Bi-State Development, Great Rivers Greenway, Jefferson National Parks Association, and the City of St. Louis. For more information, visit ArchPark.org.

About the National Blues Museum

The National Blues Museum (NBM) is a non-profit organization that preserves the blues’ historical significance as the foundation of modern music in the United States and celebrates the musicians who continue to advance the genre. Located in Downtown St. Louis, MO, NBM uses artifact-driven exhibits and interactive galleries to share the history of the blues with future generations and current lovers of the genre. NBM highlights the best in live blues both locally and nationally in their one-of-kind performance venue, the Legends Room. For more information, visit nationalbluesmuseum.org.

