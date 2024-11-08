This weekend, a vibrant array of events awaits, showcasing everything from plant-themed bingo and holiday bazaars to live music and community fundraisers, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy. For a full listing of events and to discover more about what’s happening in your area, visit https://www.riverbender.com/events/.

Featured

Money Shot will perform at Alton VFW Post 1308 from 7 to 11 p.m. on Friday, November 8. Come early for a hot fish dinner from Fish Haven food truck, served from 4 to 9 p.m. Open to the public. Visit vfwpost1308.org for more information!

Bluey Party invites you to join lovable Heeler puppies Bluey and Bingo along with the KidsSpace staff for a magical hour filled with games, snacks, and crafting activities. Limited space is available, so be sure to register by calling (618) 433-2881.

Marine Corps Birthday Feat. Number4Combo welcomes everyone to celebrate the United States Marine Corps Birthday! Join us for a night of music with Number4Combo from 7 to 11 p.m. Come early for a hot fish dinner from Fish Haven food truck, served from 4 to 9 p.m. Please note that we will be closed on Sunday, November 10. Visit vfwpost1308.org for more information!

A Salute To Veterans Featuring The Glendale Riders will take place on Saturday, November 9 at 7:00 p.m. at Lewis and Clark Community College's Hatheway Hall. This concert, hosted by the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club, aims to raise funds for college scholarships for local students. Enjoy a night of classic country music with a focus on George Strait songs, along with a heartfelt salute to military veterans. Tickets for reserved seats are available for $20 each and can be purchased from various local outlets or by calling 618-462-4455 for more information.

Events on Nov. 8, 2024

Join PlantEm for their soft opening at Market at Milton on November 8th, from 8 AM to 11 AM. Discover a unique selection of rare and unusual plants suitable for all levels of plant enthusiasts by visiting PlantEm Soft Opening at Market at Milton.

Join TNI and other environmental organizations in the Metro-east to remove honeysuckle on November 8th at The Nature Institute. For more information, check out Honeysuckle Sweep.

Get ready for holiday shopping at the annual Christmas Bazaar hosted by Asbury Village in Godfrey, IL on November 8th, from 9 AM to 2 PM. Find unique creations from local crafters by attending the Annual Christmas Bazaar at Asbury Village.

Bring your little ones for a fun-filled morning at the Niedringhaus Building with Play & Learn For Babies & Toddlers on November 8th at 10 AM. Learn more about this engaging event by visiting Play & Learn For Babies & Toddlers.

Visit the Weir House Museum Building to see a new exhibit featuring a variety of artistic expressions, running from September 4 until November 15. Don't miss Art from the Vault.

Take in breathtaking autumn scenery on a four-hour fall color drive on November 8th. Join the tour by meeting at the Grafton Skytour parking lot and enjoy the experience with Fall Foliage & Shuttle Tours 2024.

Join Mustache March4Pd for their 2nd Annual Canned Food Drive in honor of Officer Blake Snyder on November 8th from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Alton Physical Therapy. Help support those in need by participating in Pints and Perishables in Honor of Blake's Birthday.

Get ready for a night of fun and green prizes at Plant Bingo Night hosted by The Ruby Wren Eclectic Boutique on November 8th! For more details, check out Plant Bingo.

Looking for a fun night out for your kids? Shinobi Fitness is hosting a Parent's Night Out lock-in event on November 8th, filled with activities and fun. Find more information about this exciting evening by visiting Parent's Night Out Lock In.

Join the community for a night of bonfires, brews, and live music at Willoughby Heritage Farm on November 8th. Don’t miss out on this exciting evening at Bonfires & Brews.

Kick off the weekend with Champagne Fixx at Fast Eddie's Bon Air on November 8th, starting at 7 PM. Enjoy a lively evening filled with great music by attending Champagne Fixx LIVE.

Join the Belize Dental Missions Team for a fun-filled Trivia Night at Abundant Church on November 8th. For more details, check out Trivia Night.

Mark your calendar for the New Horizons Band’s Salute to Veterans on November 8th, 9th, and 10th. For more information about this honoring event, visit 2024 New Horizons Band Salute to Veterans.

Don’t miss the debut of Case 44, a blues/rock band from St. Louis, on the B&H patio on November 8th. Join in for a night of music at Case 44 Live on the B&H Patio.

Join Party on Broadway for Open Paint Night on November 8th and enjoy a creative evening with friends. For more details, visit Open Paint Night at Party on Broadway.

Experience the heartwarming story of Steel Magnolias at Civic Memorial High School on November 8th and 9th. Don’t miss this touching portrayal by attending Civic Memorial High School Presents Steel Magnolias.

Join Alfresco Productions for an evening of laughter and music with Legally Blonde The Musical on November 8th. For more information about this fun performance, visit Alfresco Productions Presents Legally Blonde The Musical.

Experience the legendary music of Phil Collins live at the Wildey Theater on November 8th at 8:00 PM. For tickets and information, check out The Phil Collins Experience at the Wildey Theater.

Events on Nov. 9, 2024

Join the fun-filled weekend at Picklin' in the Dark on November 9 & 10, 2024, at the Keasler Recreation Complex in East Alton, where participants can enjoy a unique black light pickleball event to support Land of Lincoln Honor Flight.

Don't miss the exciting Picklin' in the Dark tournament happening on November 9 & 10, 2024, at the Keasler Recreation Complex in East Alton, where all skill levels are welcome to participate in this fun and vibrant event supporting our veterans.

Support the Edwardsville High School Band by attending the Edwardsville High School Craft Fair 2024 on November 9 & 10, 2024, featuring unique crafts and delicious treats!

Join Mustache March4Pd for their 2nd Annual Canned Food Drive at Pints and Perishables in Honor of Blake's Birthday on November 9, 2024, at Alton Physical Therapy, and help support those in need by donating non-perishable food items.

Kick off the holiday season at Zeina's Mistletoe Market on November 9, 2024, from 11 AM to 3 PM at City Park in Edwardsville, where you can shop local vendors and enjoy festive activities for the whole family!

Indulge in delicious BBQ at the Right on Que BBQ Fundraiser for MVCS Senior Class Trip on November 9, 2024, in Alton, with all proceeds supporting the students' trip to Puerto Rico.

Join the Edwardsville Garden Club for their November Meeting at the Glen Carbon Senior Center on November 9, 2024, featuring a presentation on house plants by Jane Nelson.

Participate in the TAG = Teen Advisory Group meeting on November 9, 2024, at the Niedringhaus Building, where teens can share their ideas to improve library services.

Enjoy gaming at the Nintendo Switch event every Saturday from 1-4 PM at the Niedringhaus Building, inviting grades 7-12 to join the fun on November 9, 2024.

Experience a night of entertainment with Alfresco Productions Presents Legally Blonde The Musical on November 9, 2024, at the Alfresco Art Center, showcasing Elle Woods' inspiring journey.

Enjoy live music at the Grafton Winery & Brewhaus on November 9, 2024, with performances by local artists to create a lively atmosphere.

Attend the Live Music - Krickett and the Grilled Avocados event at Grafton Winery & Brewhaus on November 9, 2024, for an evening filled with great tunes.

Be a part of the 2024 New Horizons Band Salute to Veterans event at Godfrey Knight of Columbus on November 9, 2024, honoring our veterans with a musical performance.

Have a blast at the YWCA Trivia Night 2024 at the Best Western Premier in Alton on November 9, 2024, while supporting community programs and having fun with friends.

Get ready to dance with Porch Café Live at The Alton Moose Club on November 9, 2024, from 7 PM to 11 PM, featuring special guest drummer Peter Hussey!

Kick off your weekend with Champagne Fixx LIVE at Fast Eddie's Bon Air on November 9, 2024, starting at 7 PM for a night filled with great music and fun!

Join in on an exciting evening of live music with Hookie LIVE on November 9, 2024, at Owl's Club, featuring a mix of classic hits and original tunes.

Don't miss the electrifying performance of SuperJam LIVE at The Pump House Bar & Grill on November 9, 2024, starting at 9 PM for a night of rock hits and entertainment!

Be part of the creative fun at Youth Be Heard Create-a-thon Fundraiser on November 9, 2024, at the Edwardsville Art Center, with activities, food, and a silent auction to support teen writing initiatives.

Experience the heartfelt play Civic Memorial High School Presents Steel Magnolias on November 9, 2024, at Civic Memorial High School, celebrating female friendships with a touching story.

Events on Nov. 10, 2024

Join the community for the GCAPA Taco Sale Fundraiser at AMVETS Post 204 in Madison, IL on November 10th, where you can enjoy delicious tacos and support a great cause from 12 PM to 6 PM.

Don't miss the opportunity to attend the Wildey hosts St Louis International Film Festival on November 10th at the Wildey Theatre in Edwardsville, featuring three unique films at 1:00, 3:00, and 5:00 PM.

Experience the excitement of cinema at the Wildey hosts St Louis International Film Festival featuring Oscar Qualifying Shorts, an Indie Spotlight film, and more at the Wildey Theatre in Edwardsville on November 10th.

Come celebrate at the Grip & Sip One-Year Anniversary Celebration in Cottage Hills on November 10th, starting at 1 PM, and enjoy the festivities of this special milestone.

Join in the fun at Customer Appreciation Day at Norbs Tavern in Alton on November 10th, where you can enjoy free food and exciting giveaways from 1 PM to 5 PM.

Be part of a unique training experience at the Kyle Watson Seminar at Strategic BJJ in Alton on November 10th from 1:30 to 3:30 PM, designed for all Tac Team affiliation schools.

Enjoy a night filled with laughter and music at the Alfresco Productions Presents Legally Blonde The Musical at the Alfresco Art Center in Granite City, showcasing an inspiring story on November 10th.

Mark your calendars for the 2024 New Horizons Band Salute to Veterans taking place at the Godfrey Knight of Columbus, with performances from November 8 to 10, including a special show on the 10th at 2 PM.

Join the Surviving the Holidays event at Zion Bethalto on November 10th from 2:30 to 4:30 PM, a free GriefShare event designed to offer support during the holiday season.

Experience live music at Live Music - Terry Beck at Grafton Winery & Brewhaus on November 10th and enjoy a wonderful evening of entertainment.

Relax and rejuvenate at the Restorative Yoga & Reiki Healing Session at River Bend Yoga on November 10th from 5 PM to 7 PM, perfect for stress relief and self-care.

Catch the energy of live entertainment at Array Saint Louis Live at Fast Eddie’s Bon Air on November 10th from 6 PM to 10 PM, where great music and good vibes await.

