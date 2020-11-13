Live Film Discussion For Holy Silence Set For Today
*Live Film Discussion*Holy Silence
Friday, November 13, 2 p.m.
Led by Steven Pressman, director of Holy Silence
Holy Silence
USA • English/Italian with English subtitles
Director: Steven Pressman
Documentary: 72 minutes
Tickets: $14
Trailer: https://youtu.be/Ak-AdRFWmYw
A damning failure of moral authority…
The Catholic Church’s response to the Holocaust is re-examined through historic footage, rare documents and contemporary interviews. Pope Pius XI denounced the anti-Semitism taking hold
in 1938 Germany, but his successor adopted a starkly different position. To this day, the inaction and complicity of Pius XII in dealing with Nazism remains a source of deep controversy. What more, if anything, might the Church have done to stop Hitler’s Final Solution? This timely exposé examines all sides of this hotly debated topic.