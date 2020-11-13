*Live Film Discussion*Holy Silence

Friday, November 13, 2 p.m.

Free of charge

Led by Steven Pressman, director of Holy Silence

Holy Silence

USA • English/Italian with English subtitles

Article continues after sponsor message

Director: Steven Pressman

Documentary: 72 minutes

Tickets: $14

Trailer: https://youtu.be/Ak-AdRFWmYw

A damning failure of moral authority…

The Catholic Church’s response to the Holocaust is re-examined through historic footage, rare documents and contemporary interviews. Pope Pius XI denounced the anti-Semitism taking hold

in 1938 Germany, but his successor adopted a starkly different position. To this day, the inaction and complicity of Pius XII in dealing with Nazism remains a source of deep controversy. What more, if anything, might the Church have done to stop Hitler’s Final Solution? This timely exposé examines all sides of this hotly debated topic.