CHARLESTON - East Alton-Wood River sophomore Jayden Ulrich led all area qualifiers into the early round of the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Meet at Charleston on Friday, advancing in both the shot put and discus.

Ulrich qualified in the shot put with a toss of 42.02.75 and the discus with a toss of 139-08. Her two qualifying marks had her in second place going into the finals. Carbondale’s Sydney Apgar led the discus qualifiers with a throw of 142-09 and Aliyan McDaniel of Tolono (Unity) threw the top shot put effort with a toss of 43-0.75.

Freshman Maura Niemeier of Civic Memorial qualified for the finals in the triple jump (36-06.75) and also had a strong performance in the long jump (17-01.25), but did not advance in that event.

East Alton-Wood River sophomore high jumper Hannah Sechrest had one of the most memorable area performances of the day, clearing 5-2 and qualifying for the finals.

Lydia Roller of Staunton advanced in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:04.99.

Alton’s Lauren Weiner had apparently cleared 9-6 in the pole vault and was still alive in the IHSA 3A prelims as they were underway. Alton’s 4 x 100 relay placed third in their heat.

Full results and photos of the IHSA Class 3A girls meet will be posted as soon as they are available.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

