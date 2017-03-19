EDWARDSVILLE – The response to the call from Edwardsville Little Tigers Football and Wrestling Club for assistance for the Campbell family children has been in what organizers call in two words: “Amazing and overwhelming.”

The Campbell children of Glen Carbon lost their mother, Cristy Campbell, and father, Justin Campbell, in a pair of tragedies on Thursday, March 16.

Cristy drowned in Silver Lake in Highland after the series of tragic incidents at their home. Justin Campbell died of a gunshot wound at the family home in Glen Carbon. The family home was also destroyed after the incident occurred by a devastating fire and the children lost all their possessions.

“The community has come out to support these kids and the response and generosity of the community has been overwhelming,” Edwardsville Little Tigers Football President Eddie Lowery said. “The response from the Edwardsville, Glen Carbon and beyond communities is nothing less than we expected.”

Donations were taken at the Tiger Country Building behind Edwardsville High School. Clothing items, along with gift cards, cash and many other items were collected. Late Saturday afternoon, organizers were still sorting and organizing items for the children.

CASH DONATIONS ARE ALSO ACCEPTED for the immediate needs of the children. Checks can be made payable to Little Tigers Football. Depending on the amounts received, a college fund will be established for the kids.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE FUNDS ONLINE

Brent Feeney also contributed to this story.

