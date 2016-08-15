EDWARDSVILLE - Time after time, high school grid coaches who have the most success realize the importance of youth football within their programs.

Edwardsville High School head football coach Matt Martin has become one of the most successful coaches in the state. He recognizes the need for young players to learn the game fundamentals early.

Little Tigers Athletic Director Larry Curry is most appreciative of the cooperation they receive from Edwardsville head football coach Matt Martin and his coaching staff.

“Coach Martin is close to the Little Tigers Football program,” Curry said. “We work closely with the high school coaches and district on how the program is run and put together. We work hard to make it a good experience for everybody that stresses learning fundamentals of football and character building. Coach Martin is just an excellent coach and he and his assistants work to help us in any way they can.”

The Little Tigers’ scheduled season will get underway the first weekend after Labor Day. There are 170 football players in the program and 110 cheerleaders. Little Tigers Football features both players and cheerleaders.

Eddie Lowry is president of Little Tigers Football and Trina Volz is vice president of the organization. They, too, are thankful for Coach Martin’s participation in Little Tigers Football.

Article continues after sponsor message

The football categories are Tykes, 7 and Under, 8 and Under, 9 and Under, 10 and Under and 11 and Under.

Coach Martin does a coaching clinic during the summer for Little Tigers Football coaches and also makes appearances at the Little Tigers Summer Football Camp.

EdGlenToday.com and Riverbender.com plan to carry scores and will have some photo coverage of Little Tigers football this season, so stay tuned.

More like this: