EDWARDSVILLE - The Little Tigers football program took part in Friday's scrimmage festivities at Edwardsville High School, with the tykes (6-and-under), 7-and-under, 9-and-under, 10-and-under and 11-and-under teams scrimmaging on both ends of the Tiger Stadium turf.

“It's time for the start of a new season and we've got a great group of kids out here,” said Little Tigers president Eddie Lowry. “We've got a great group of coaches; it's an honor to be part of the football program at Edwardsville.

“We get a lot of help and support from the high school; the high school coaches come out and do clinics – they did two this year for our coaches and we depend on them for a lot of support. We hope we can bring them some great football players.”

The program serves as an introduction to football for youngsters starting out in the game. “We're all about the positions, teaching them both sides of the ball and how to safely tackle, where to place their head and so forth, just play football and have fun.

“We don't look at (the wins and losses at this stage of the game). Of course, we like it when the kids win and they like it when they win, but that's not what we're about. We're about making sure they learn football and how to play football the right way and we prepare them to come into the high school program.”

About 300 players are taking part in this year's program. “That's about what we usually have,” Lowry said. “We try to make it as seamless as possible (when Little Tigers players transition to Lincoln and Liberty middle schools' programs) to when they go to the middle school and the high school. It does help that the kids get to the high school level and you don't have to teach them the very basic (parts of football); they've learned the basics (in the Little Tiger program).”

The Little Tigers are part of the Tri-County youth football league; more information can be found at www.littletigersfootball.com.

