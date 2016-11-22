Southern Illinois University Edwardsville continues to partner with the community to share resources and support local organizations. The Little Tigers Basketball and Cheerleading organization is renting the Student Fitness Center’s gym space over this week’s holiday break and some weekends through February during the facility’s quieter times.

The non-profit organization, which includes approximately 265 basketball players and 12 cheerleaders in kindergarten through sixth grade, had an immediate need for practice space and asked the University how they might be able to collaborate.

“This is a great partnership that we’ve begun this year,” said Mark Warning, founder and president of Little Tigers Basketball and Cheerleading. “We had a big need, and the ability to use SIUE’s gym space has been a helpful solution.”

“We were glad to work with Mark Warning and the Little Tigers organization to rent our facility during slower periods and while our students are away on break,” said SIUE Director of Campus Recreation Keith Becherer. “We have established rates for organizations with this sort of need, and are happy to serve as a convenient and helpful resource whenever possible.”

Little Tigers Basketball and Cheerleading is in its third year and is unique in its mission to serve as a developmental league that teaches kids the game of basketball.

Other interested organizations can contact the Student Fitness Center at 618-650-2348.

