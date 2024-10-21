EDWARDSVILLE - Thelma Watershed Wair,one of the historical Little Rock Nine who integrated an Arkansas high school in 1957 amidst an angry mob of white separationist and who later graduated from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, has died. She was 83.

Wair’s sister, Grace Davis, confirmed to The Associated Press that Wair died Saturday at a hospital in Little Rock from complications of multiple sclerosis.

Wair’s history-making story began in 1957 with the other eight students: Melba Pattillo Beals, Minnijean Brown, Elizabeth Eckford, Ernest Green, Gloria Ray Karlmark, Carlotta Walls LaNier, Terrence Roberts and Jefferson Thomas.

The students integrated Little Rock Central High School three years after the U.S. Supreme Court in 1954 declared in the Brown vs. Board of Education case, that segregated classrooms were unconstitutional.

Arkansas Gov. Orval Faubus deployed the National Guard for three weeks to prevent the Little Rock Nine from enrolling in the school. This led to President Dwight D. Eisenhower sending members of the Army’s 101st Airborne Division to escort the students into school on Sept. 25, 1957.

After graduating high school, Wair continued her education through the Southern Illinois University System. She earned a bachelor’s in home economics from SIU Carbondale in 1964. She achieved a master’s in guidance and counseling from SIUE in 1970 and completed an administrative certificate in education from the University in 1972.

Wair chose a career in education and was committed to community outreach, working as a home economics teacher and guidance counselor for East St. Louis School District #189, until her retirement in 1994. Her classroom efforts earned her the Outstanding Role Model Award, given by the East St. Louis Top Ladies of Distinction.

Wair went on to receive other awards and distinctions. One was an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree from SIUE. The University bestowed Wair with the honor during its May 2016 commencement.

In Wair’s absence, long-time friend and fellow SIUE alumna Vivian Nichols spoke at commencement on her behalf. “A good education can be the key to success or at least a steppingstone,” Nichols said. “Pursue your dreams, no matter how lofty, with honesty, integrity and hard work. Success is attainable.”

Wair was also named as one of SIUE’s 2016 Alumni Hall of Fame Inductees. The Alumni Hall of Fame recognizes and honors SIUE alumni who, through leadership, character and hard work, have made exceptional contributions in their chosen field, in their communities and at SIUE. Visit the SIUE YouTube channel for an audio recap of the award recognition.

