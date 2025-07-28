TROY, IL. - The Troy Police Department announced that the team "Little Rascals" won its annual kickball tournament for the second consecutive year last weekend.

The Troy Police Kickball event took place despite rainy weather and was held to raise funds, with organizers reporting that they exceeded their fundraising goals.

The tournament provided an opportunity for participants to connect, as the department noted that attendees made new friends and reconnected with previous acquaintances. No injuries were reported during the event.

The Troy Police Department expressed gratitude to the sponsors and all the teams that participated, crediting them for contributing to the success of the tournament.