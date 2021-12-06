ALTON - An inviting Mix & Mingle celebrated by the women of Little Black Book to assist the local Marines to bring Christmas to the less fortunate in the community is from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 8, at Old Bakery Beer Company in Alton.

Those who attend are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to the Madison County LBB BrrrBASH Mix & Mingle networking and celebration event.

"All toys donated will benefit the children of Madison County," the Madison County Chapter President Lisa Webb said. "You may also donate a toy in advance by dropping by one of the many local businesses that are participating in the BrrrBASH toy drive. Visit BrrrBASH.com for local donation locations."

Little Black Book was founded in 2013 by Angel Magasano. Little Black Book: Women in Business is a female-only, professional community providing? networking events, self-development workshops and community service.

Little Black Book (LBB) strives to create a tight-knit group of women who are active referral partners. Little Black Book is made up of a diverse group of women business owners who seek to form and nurture mutually beneficial relationships. Rather than collect contacts, our goal is to make connections with our fellow business owners and become “referral partners” who are actively willing to promote each other to friends and clients.

Little Black Book stands on five pillars: Connect. Promote. Share. Give. Become.

LBB is committed to professional and personal development in a collaborative non-competitive environment through programs such as Coffee & Connections, Wine & Workshop, Mix|Mingle|Network, Vendor events, the LBB BrrrBASH to Benefit Toys for Tots, and more.

Little Black Book and all its members are active members of their communities and involved with numerous charities throughout Illinois/Missouri.

To learn more about Little Black Book here in Illinois visit the website https://www.womenoflbb.com/ or contact Madison County Chapter President Lisa Webb 618-407-2513.

